EUR/USD trades in positive territory above 1.1350 after a two-day decline.

The technical outlook shows signs of a bearish tilt in the near term.

The US economic calendar will feature mid-tier data releases.

EUR/USD remained under bearish pressure and lost about 1% on Wednesday. After touching a fresh weekly low near 1.1300, the pair regained its traction and rose above 1.1350 on Thursday. Despite this recent rebound, the near-term technical outlook is yet to point to a buildup in bullish momentum.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.18% 0.05% 0.33% -0.01% 0.06% -0.67% 1.13% EUR -0.18% -0.28% 0.15% -0.23% -0.29% -0.88% 0.92% GBP -0.05% 0.28% 0.61% 0.07% -0.01% -0.60% 1.21% JPY -0.33% -0.15% -0.61% -0.35% -0.38% -0.87% 0.83% CAD 0.00% 0.23% -0.07% 0.35% -0.04% -0.65% 1.16% AUD -0.06% 0.29% 0.01% 0.38% 0.04% -0.57% 1.22% NZD 0.67% 0.88% 0.60% 0.87% 0.65% 0.57% 1.84% CHF -1.13% -0.92% -1.21% -0.83% -1.16% -1.22% -1.84% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) kept its footing mid-week after the Wall Street Journal reported that the White House was considering slashing tariffs on Chinese goods to de-escalate the trade conflict. Commenting on the US-China trade relations later in the day, United States (US) Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent noted that both sides are aware that current tariff levels are not sustainable, adding that he would not be surprised if they were to come down in a mutual way.

This German business sentiment index released by the CESifo Group will be watched closely by market participants. A significant deterioration in business confidence in Germany could weigh on the Euro with the immediate reaction.

In the second half of the day, the US Department of Labor will publish the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. Markets expect the number of first-time application for unemployment benefits to rise to 221,000 from 215,000. A reading near 200,000 could help the USD gather strength and cause EUR/USD to turn south. On the flip side, a disappointing print of 230,000, or higher, could have the opposite impact on the pair's action. The US economic calendar will also feature Durable Goods Orders and Existing Home Sales data for March.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD trades below the 20-period and the 50-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator remains below 50, highlighting a lack of buyer interest.

On the downside, the lower limit of the ascending channel aligns as a key support level at 1.1340 ahead of 1.1280 (static level) and 1.1220 (100-period SMA). Looking north, resistances could be spotted at 1.1400 (50-period SMA), 1.1450 (20-period SMA) and 1.1500 (static level, round level).