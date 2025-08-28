EUR/USD holds steady at around 1.1650 in the European session on Thursday.

French political crisis could make it difficult for the Euro to gather strength.

Investors await macroeconomic data releases from the US.

EUR/USD trades in a narrow channel at around 1.1650 after failing to make a decisive move in either direction on Wednesday. In the second half of the day, the US economic calendar will feature data releases that could trigger a short-term reaction.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.65% 0.10% 0.18% -0.38% -0.45% -0.00% -0.07% EUR -0.65% -0.55% -0.55% -1.03% -1.02% -0.66% -0.71% GBP -0.10% 0.55% -0.12% -0.48% -0.53% -0.10% -0.17% JPY -0.18% 0.55% 0.12% -0.49% -0.60% -0.11% -0.12% CAD 0.38% 1.03% 0.48% 0.49% -0.04% 0.41% 0.34% AUD 0.45% 1.02% 0.53% 0.60% 0.04% 0.44% 0.37% NZD 0.00% 0.66% 0.10% 0.11% -0.41% -0.44% -0.06% CHF 0.07% 0.71% 0.17% 0.12% -0.34% -0.37% 0.06% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The Euro came under selling pressure in the European session on Wednesday and EUR/USD touched a fresh three-week-low below 1.1600. In the second half of the day, the improving risk mood limited the US Dollar's (USD) gains and allowed the pair to stage a rebound.

Nevertheless, investors could remain reluctant to place themselves in position for a steady recovery in the Euro, given the deepening political crisis in France.

Commenting on French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's decision to hold a confidence vote, CEO of Carrefour, the country's largest retailer, Alexandre Bompard said the political uncertainty raises the risk of a "strong hit on the economy as consumers postpone their spending decisions," per Reuters.

In the American session, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will publish the first revision to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the second quarter. In the initial estimate, the BEA said that the US economy expanded at an annual rate of 3% in Q2. A negative revision could hurt the USD with the immediate reaction and vice versa.

The US economic calendar will also feature the weekly Initial Jobless Caims, which is forecast to edge lower to 230K from 235K. A reading below 220K could support the USD in the near term.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart moves sideways near 50, reflecting EUR/USD's indecisiveness. Additionally, the pair fluctuates at around the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), reaffirming the neutral stance.

On the downside, the first support level could be seen at 1.1600 (static level, round level) before 1.1540 (static level) and 1.1500 (static level, round level). Looking north, resistance levels could be spotted at 1.1660 (100-period SMA), 1.1700 (static level, round level) and 1.1730 (static level).