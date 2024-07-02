EUR/USD declines toward 1.0700 in the European session on Thursday.

The technical outlook points to a loss of bullish momentum.

ECB President Lagarde and Fed Chairman Powell will speak on policy later in the day.

Following a bullish opening to the week, EUR/USD climbed to its highest level in over two weeks above 1.0770 on Monday. The pair, however, lost its momentum and declined below 1.0750.

Euro PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.25% 0.16% 0.10% -0.02% 0.18% 0.37% 0.18% EUR -0.25% -0.09% -0.14% -0.26% -0.07% 0.10% -0.06% GBP -0.16% 0.09% -0.04% -0.16% 0.00% 0.20% 0.01% JPY -0.10% 0.14% 0.04% -0.13% 0.09% 0.25% 0.07% CAD 0.02% 0.26% 0.16% 0.13% 0.20% 0.39% 0.20% AUD -0.18% 0.07% 0.00% -0.09% -0.20% 0.18% -0.01% NZD -0.37% -0.10% -0.20% -0.25% -0.39% -0.18% -0.19% CHF -0.18% 0.06% -0.01% -0.07% -0.20% 0.00% 0.19% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The Euro gathered strength to start the week as markets reacted to the outcome of the first round of France's parliamentary election, as Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally (RN) party won by a smaller gap than initially projected. The positive impact of this development on the Euro's valuation faded away later in the day, causing EUR/USD to erase its daily gains.

On Tuesday, the data published by Eurostat showed that the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, the European Central Bank's (ECB) preferred gauge of inflation, rose 2.5% on a yearly basis in June, down from 2.6% in May. This reading came in line with the market expectation. In the same period, the core HICP, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 2.9% to match May's increase. These figures failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction.

Later in the day, ECB President Christine Lagarde and Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell will speak on policy outlook at the ECB Forum on Central Banking.

In case this event highlights the diverging monetary policies between the Fed and the ECB, EUR/USD could extend its slide in the American session. On the other hand, investors could continue to price in a September Fed rate cut and cause the USD could come under bearish pressure if Powell acknowledges improvements in inflation.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart retreated below 50 in the European session on Tuesday, reflecting the loss of bullish momentum. On the downside, 1.0700 (static level, psychological level) aligns as immediate support before 1.0670 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) and 1.0600 (static level).

The 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) of the 4-hour chart could be seen as interim resistance at 1.0730 before 1.0780-1.0790 (100-day SMA, 200-day SMA).