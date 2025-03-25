EUR/USD trades in negative territory below 1.0800 on Tuesday.

1.0730 aligns as a critical support level for the pair.

US economic calendar will feature CB Consumer Confidence Index data.

After rising above 1.0850 in the European session on Monday, EUR/USD reversed its direction in the American session and closed the day in negative territory. The pair stays on the back foot early Tuesday and trades below 1.0800.

Euro PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.11% 0.10% -0.08% 0.03% -0.01% 0.20% 0.08% EUR -0.11% -0.02% -0.19% -0.09% -0.09% 0.08% -0.04% GBP -0.10% 0.02% -0.17% -0.07% -0.07% 0.10% -0.07% JPY 0.08% 0.19% 0.17% 0.10% 0.11% 0.27% 0.14% CAD -0.03% 0.09% 0.07% -0.10% 0.00% 0.17% 0.00% AUD 0.01% 0.09% 0.07% -0.11% -0.01% 0.17% 0.04% NZD -0.20% -0.08% -0.10% -0.27% -0.17% -0.17% -0.16% CHF -0.08% 0.04% 0.07% -0.14% -0.00% -0.04% 0.16% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) benefited from the upbeat data on Monday and caused EUR/USD to push lower in the second half of the day. S&P Global Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) improved to 53.5 in March's flash estimate from 51.6 in February and showed that the economic activity in the private sector expanded at an accelerating pace.

Early Tuesday, US stock index futures trade in negative territory, reflecting a cautious market mood, which makes it difficult for EUR/USD to hold its ground.

In the second half of the day, the US economic calendar will feature CB Consumer Confidence Index data for March. A noticeable improvement in consumer sentiment could support the USD with the immediate reaction.

Markets will also pay close attention to headlines coming out of Russia-Ukraine talks. "Russia and the US are reportedly due to issue a statement today about the progress of negotiations. Indications that some agreement is building around a full ceasefire would support European sentiment and the euro," said ING FX analyst Francesco Pesole.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays below 40 and last four 4-hour candles closed below the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), reflecting a buildup of bearish momentum in EUR/USD.

On the downside, 1.0760 (20-day SMA) aligns as interim support beforahead of 1.0730 (200-day SMA). A daily close below the latter could attract technical sellers and open the door for another leg lower toward 1.0630 (static level, 200-period SMA).

Looking north, first resistance could be spotted at 1.0820 (100-period SMA) before 1.0850 (static level) and 1.0900 (static level, round level).