- The US Dollar remains weak on the back of lower Treasury yields and improved risk sentiment.
- US wholesale inflation and FOMC minutes will gather attention on Wednesday.
- The EUR/USD pair maintains a bullish tone; however, some exhaustion signs emerge.
The EUR/USD climbed to 1.0620, reaching its highest level in two weeks, and then pulled back to the 1.0600 area. The pair continues to be supported by some improvement in market sentiment and the downward correction of the US Dollar. The focus remains on geopolitical concerns and incoming US inflation data.
The US Dollar dropped again, extending its correction from multi-month highs. US yields remain far from their recent peak, which is not helping the Greenback. The 10-year Treasury yield stands at 4.66%, and the 2-year yield is back under 5%. The DXY dropped below 106.00. Stocks on Wall Street were higher again on Tuesday.
The focus now shifts to US inflation data, with the Producer Price Index (PPI) on Wednesday and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Thursday. Also relevant is the release of the FOMC minutes on Wednesday, which will provide insights into the Federal Reserve's monetary policy expectations.
Germany will report the final reading of the Consumer Price Index on Wednesday, but no revision is expected from the preliminary reading. The annual rate was reported at 4.5% in September. The combination of the sharp slowdown in inflation over the last two months in Europe and a negative economic outlook suggests that the European Central Bank is done raising interest rates.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD shows more signs that it may have reached a temporary bottom around 1.0450. However, for this to gain more conviction, the Euro needs to remain above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), which is currently positioned at 1.0595. Nevertheless, even if such a scenario materializes, the main trend remains bearish.
On the 4-hour chart, the pair maintains a bullish tone and is facing a crucial resistance area around 1.0630, marked by a horizontal level and a downtrend line. A break above this area could open the doors to further gains. Conversely, a failure at this level could indicate that the recovery has faded, with a decline below 1.0560 suggesting further weakness.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to multi-week highs above 1.0600
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced to its highest level in over two weeks above 1.0600 on Wednesday. Despite the strong PPI data, falling US Treasury bond yields and the bullish action in Wall Street weigh on the USD ahead of FOMC Minutes.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2300 on renewed USD weakness
After falling below 1.2270 in the early American session, GBP/USD regained its traction and climbed above 1.2300. The renewed USD weakness amid retreating US yields provides a boost to the pair as investors await the Fed's September meeting minutes.
Gold clings to gains near $1,870 ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold stays in positive territory and consolidates its gains near $1,870 following the rally seen in the European session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day below 4.6%, ahead of FOMC Minutes, supporting XAU/USD.
Polygon price dips while co-founder outlines ApeChain improvement proposal
Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal proposes ApeChain, a zk-L2 solution for ApeCoin scalability. The ApeCoin community has been divided over the necessity of a dedicated chain in the past.
FOMC Minutes Preview: Reinforcing higher for longer Premium
The Federal Reserve will release the minutes of the FOMC meeting held on September 19-20. The Fed suggested that additional rate hikes may be appropriate before the end of the year.