EUR/USD retreats to the 1.1400 region after closing in positive territory on Monday.

Markets await key macroeconomic data releases from the US.

The technical outlook doesn't point to a buildup of bullish momentum.

Following a quiet start to the week, EUR/USD gained traction and closed in positive territory above 1.1420 on Monday. The pair corrects lower in the European session on Tuesday and trades at around 1.1400.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.39% -0.76% -0.88% -0.36% -0.51% -0.32% -0.79% EUR 0.39% -0.43% -0.50% 0.01% -0.21% 0.06% -0.42% GBP 0.76% 0.43% -0.06% 0.46% 0.20% 0.49% 0.02% JPY 0.88% 0.50% 0.06% 0.55% 0.41% -0.85% 0.37% CAD 0.36% -0.01% -0.46% -0.55% -0.27% 0.04% -0.42% AUD 0.51% 0.21% -0.20% -0.41% 0.27% 0.29% -0.21% NZD 0.32% -0.06% -0.49% 0.85% -0.04% -0.29% -0.47% CHF 0.79% 0.42% -0.02% -0.37% 0.42% 0.21% 0.47% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The data from the US showed on Monday that the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas' Texas Manufacturing Business Index slumped to its weakest level in nearly five years at -35.8 in April from -16.3 in March. This reading revived fears over an economic downturn in the US and caused the US Dollar (USD) to weaken against its major rivals.

In the second half of the day on Tuesday, JOLTS Job Openings for March and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index data for April will be featured in the US economic docket.

A significant decrease in the number of job openings could be seen as a sign of worsening conditions in the labor market and weigh on the USD with the immediate reaction. On the flip side, a positive surprise, with a reading above 8 million, could support the currency and cause EUR/USD to stretch lower.

The CME FedWatch Tool currently shows that markets see a nearly 60% probability of a rate cut in June after the Federal Reserve (Fed) keeps policy settings unchanged in May. In case disappointing data releases from the US allow investors to lean toward a rate reduction in June, the market positioning suggests that the USD has room on the downside.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays slightly above 50, suggesting that sellers remain reluctant to bet on an extended slide despite the recent pullback.

In case EUR/USD drops below 1.1390-1.1400 (50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) and confirms this area as resistance, technical sellers could take action. In this scenario, 1.1300 (100-period SMA) could be seen as next support before 1.1270 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).

On the upside, interim resistance seems to have formed at 1.1430 (static level) before 1.1500 (static level, round level).