EUR/USD retreats below 1.0900 after closing in positive territory for three consecutive days.

The Fed is widely expected to leave the policy rate unchanged.

The revised Summary of Economic Projections and Powell presser could ramp up volatility.

After reaching a multi-month high above 1.0950 on Tuesday, EUR/USD corrects lower and trades below 1.0900 in the European morning on Wednesday. Investors await the Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy announcements.

Euro PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.58% 0.33% 0.07% 0.15% 0.46% 0.42% 0.03% EUR -0.58% -0.26% -0.47% -0.42% -0.19% -0.14% -0.54% GBP -0.33% 0.26% -0.19% -0.16% 0.08% 0.12% -0.29% JPY -0.07% 0.47% 0.19% 0.07% 0.51% 0.51% 0.07% CAD -0.15% 0.42% 0.16% -0.07% 0.30% 0.30% -0.14% AUD -0.46% 0.19% -0.08% -0.51% -0.30% 0.04% -0.32% NZD -0.42% 0.14% -0.12% -0.51% -0.30% -0.04% -0.41% CHF -0.03% 0.54% 0.29% -0.07% 0.14% 0.32% 0.41% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

EUR/USD registered gains on Tuesday but lost its bullish momentum in the second half of the day as the US Dollar managed to limit its losses following the upbeat macroeconomic data releases.

Later in the day, the Fed is widely expected to leave its monetary policy settings unchanged. Investors will pay close attention to the changes in the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), the so-called dot plot.

A downward revision to growth projections could hurt the US Dollar (USD) with the immediate reaction. On the flip side, the USD could rally if the dot plot reveals that policymakers now project only one rate cut this year, down from the two rate cuts reported in December's publication.

In case Fed Chairman Jerome Powell adopts a cautious tone regarding the economic outlook in the post-meeting press conference, citing the potential negative impact of US President Donald Trump's tariffs on the activity, the USD could have a difficult time outperforming its rivals. On the flip side, the USD could hold its ground, if Powell downplays growth concerns and puts more emphasis on the uncertainty surrounding the inflation outlook.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart retreated below 50, reflecting a lack of buyer interest. On the downside, the lower limit of the ascending channel aligns as first support at 1.0840 ahead of 1.0800 (round level, static level) and 1.0730 (200-day Simple Moving Average).

Looking north, first resistance could be spotted at 1.0950 (static level), 1.1000-1.1020 (round level, mid-point of the ascending channel) and 1.1100 (round level, static level).