EUR/USD trades below 1.0850 after closing in negative territory on Thursday.

The near-term technical outlook highlights a lack of buyer interest.

The cautious market mood could make it difficult for the pair to rebound.

EUR/USD failed to shake off the bearish pressure on Thursday and registered losses for the second consecutive day. The pair stays on the back foot and trades below 1.0850 in the European morning on Friday.

The US Dollar (USD) capitalized on the risk-averse market atmosphere and gathered strength against its rivals on Thursday. Upbeat macroeconomic data releases further supported the currency and made it difficult for EUR/USD to find a foothold.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.36% 0.00% 0.36% -0.44% 0.57% -0.23% -0.19% EUR -0.36% -0.47% -0.39% -0.79% 0.08% -0.60% -0.58% GBP -0.00% 0.47% 0.39% -0.53% 0.53% -0.14% -0.17% JPY -0.36% 0.39% -0.39% -0.80% -0.00% -0.53% -0.68% CAD 0.44% 0.79% 0.53% 0.80% 0.81% 0.21% -0.30% AUD -0.57% -0.08% -0.53% 0.00% -0.81% -0.64% -0.63% NZD 0.23% 0.60% 0.14% 0.53% -0.21% 0.64% 0.02% CHF 0.19% 0.58% 0.17% 0.68% 0.30% 0.63% -0.02% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Department of Labor reported that there were 223,000 first-time applications for unemployment benefits in the week ending March 15, slightly below the market expectation of 224,000. Other data from the US showed that Existing Home Sales increased by 4.2% in February, following January's 4.7% decline. Finally, Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index arrived at 12.5 in March, surpassing analysts' estimate of 8.5.

The economic calendar will not feature any high-impact data releases on Friday. Hence, investors could react to changes in risk perception heading into the weekend. At the time of press, US stock index futures were down about 0.1% on the day. A bearish opening in Wall Street could help the USD hold its ground and cause EUR/USD to stretch lower.

Investors will also pay close attention to comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials now that the Fed's blackout period is over. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are currently pricing in about a 15% probability of a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut in May. In case policymakers hint that another policy-easing step could be taken at the next meeting, the USD could come under renewed selling pressure and allow EUR/USD to reverse its direction.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays below 40 and EUR/USD continues to trade below the 20-period and the 50-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA). In case the pair drops below 1.0830 (static level) and starts using this level as resistance, it could meet interim support at 1.0800 (static level, round level) ahead of 1.0730 (200-day SMA).

On the upside, resistances could be spotted at 1.0890-1.0900 (20-period SMA, 50-period SMA, static level), 1.0950 (static level) and 1.1000 (static level, round level).