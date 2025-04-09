EUR/USD trades in positive territory above 1.1000 on Wednesday.

The Fed will release the minutes of the March policy meeting later in the day.

The near-term technical outlook points to a slightly bullish bias.

EUR/USD benefited from the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) during the Asian trading hours and came within a touching distance of 1.1100. The risk-averse market environment, however, seems to be making it difficult for the pair to preserve its bullish momentum. At the time of press, EUR/USD was trading below 1.1050.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.63% 0.46% -0.20% -0.43% 0.47% 0.30% -1.47% EUR 0.63% 1.39% 1.09% 0.84% 1.04% 1.57% -0.23% GBP -0.46% -1.39% -1.58% -0.55% -0.34% 0.17% -1.60% JPY 0.20% -1.09% 1.58% -0.20% 1.64% 1.75% -0.93% CAD 0.43% -0.84% 0.55% 0.20% 0.56% 0.73% -1.32% AUD -0.47% -1.04% 0.34% -1.64% -0.56% 0.52% -1.27% NZD -0.30% -1.57% -0.17% -1.75% -0.73% -0.52% -1.77% CHF 1.47% 0.23% 1.60% 0.93% 1.32% 1.27% 1.77% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The USD came under selling pressure on Tuesday, with investors growing increasingly concerned over a deepening trade conflict causing the US economy to tip into a recession.

After US President Donald Trump's additional tariffs on China went into effect, several news outlets reported that senior officials from China’s State Council, several government and regulatory bodies will hold a meeting to discuss how to respond to Trump’s tariffs.

Meanwhile, according to Reuters, citing sources with a direct knowledge of the matter, the European Central Bank (ECB) expects the Eurozone growth to take a bigger hit from Trump tariffs than initially estimated. "All agreed that the 0.5 percentage points estimate is too low now and one of them said the impact could be in excess of 1 percentage points," Reuters wrote.

Following this headline, investors could refrain from betting on a persistent Euro strength in the short term.

Later in the American session, the Federal Reserve (Fed) will publish the minutes of the March policy meeting. Since that meeting took place before the tariff announcements, the publication could be ignored by market participants.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart holds above 50 but moves sideways, suggesting that the bullish bias remains intact but lacks momentum.

Looking north, resistances could be located at 1.1050 (static level), 1.1100 (static level) and 1.1145 (April 3 high). On the downside, 1.1000 (static level, round level) aligns as immediate support before 1.0950 (static level) and 1.0900 (static level, round level).