EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1111
- Dismal German data alongside encouraging US figures added pressure on the pair.
- Middle-East tensions ease after US President Trump refrained from announcing more hostilities.
- EUR/USD looking to extend its decline below the 1.1100 figure.
The American currency is the overall winner this Wednesday, up against all of its major rivals. The day began with panic and sellers rushing into safe-haven assets, as Iran attacked US military basis in Iraq, in retaliation to the killing of Major General Suleimani last week. The EUR/USD pair appreciated just modestly to hit a daily high of 1.1167, but it was all downhill from there. Sentiment improved as authorities from both countries hinted a deescalation of hostilities, with US President Trump offering a speech post-London close. Among other things, he said that Iran appears to be standing down, announced more sanctions on the country, but no other retaliation, pouring cold water on chances of more hostilities.
Macroeconomic data also weighed on the pair, as German Factory Orders plummeted in November, down by 1.3% MoM and by 6.5% YoY, well below the market’s expectations of a bounce. The US ADP survey showed that the private sector added 202K new jobs in December, largely surpassing the 160K forecast, and hinting a solid Nonfarm Payroll report, to be out later this week.
On Thursday, Germany will take centre stage, as it will publish November Trade Balance and Industrial Production, this last seen up by 0.7% MoM and down by 3.8% YoY. The US calendar will be lighter as it will only release the usual weekly unemployment figures.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair settled at around 1.1110, below the 61.8% retracement of its latest December rally and barely above its daily low. The pair is technically bearish according to the 4-hour chart, as it is comfortable below its 20 and 100 SMA, with the shortest accelerating its decline. The 200 SMA, in the meantime, provides dynamic support around the 1.1100 figure. Technical indicators indicate an increasing bearish pressure, maintaining their bearish slopes near oversold readings.
Support levels: 1.1100 1.1065 1.1020
Resistance levels: 1.1135 1.1160 1.1200
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD seesaws near 0.6870 after Wednesday’s Doji, eyes on Aussie/China data
AUD/USD stops the previous fall after posting a trend reversal candlestick formation at the end of Wednesday. The de-escalation of the US-Iran tension confronted the earlier tension trades. Aussie trade balance, China CPI/PPI are in the spotlight.
USD/JPY: Greenback runs up and trades near 109.00 handle
The spot reached the 109.00 handle and is now finding support just above it and the main SMAs. As the bulls are in control the market can try to push higher towards 109.50 and 109.90 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
Do manufacturing and service PMIs depict the same US economy?
Sentiment and activity indexes in the services sector rose in December as the pending trade deal with China set the stage for an improved US economy in the first half of the year.
WTI holds steady below $60bbls, focus on OPEC+ cuts
Oil prices plunged on Wed, with only a modest rebound in recent trade following reports of rockets hitting Green Zone in Baghdad. Oil was reversing the spike in yesterday's Asia trading after Trump downplayed Iran's missile attack against US forces in Iraq.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3100 ahead of Brexit news
The GBP/USD pair seems to have found some stability in the 1.3100 price zone, as the market waits for the UK Parliament to vote on PM Johnson’s Withdrawal Agreement Bill this Thursday.