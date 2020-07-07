EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls now await a move beyond double-top resistance, around mid-1.1300s

- EUR/USD gained traction on Monday and broke through a one-week-old trading range.
- The risk-on mood continued undermining the safe-haven USD and remained supportive.
- A sustained move beyond the 1.1350 supply zone needed to confirm a fresh bullish break.
The EUR/USD pair rallied to near two-week tops on Monday and the momentum was sponsored by some heavy selling around the US dollar. The global risk sentiment remained well supported by firming expectations for a speedier economic recovery, which, in turn, continued undermining the greenback's relative safe-haven demand and provided a strong boost to the major.
On the other hand, the shared currency seemed rather unaffected by discouraging Eurozone data, showing that investor confidence improved less-than-expected in July. Meanwhile, Germany reported that factory orders rebounded 10.4% in May. The reading was below consensus estimates but offered further evidence that the economic powerhouse of the EU is starting to recover.
From the US, the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI beat estimates by a big margin and jumped to 57.1 in June from 45.4 previous. This coupled with worries over the second wave of coronavirus infections provided some respite to the USD bulls. Investors turned back to safe-haven assets, including the USD, amid concerns that the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases might trigger renewed lockdown measures and that the current economic recovery may prove to be short-lived.
The pair once again stalled its positive momentum near the double-top resistance, around the 1.1345-50 region. Bulls, however, managed to hold the pair above the 1.1300 mark, representing the top end of over one-week-old trading range. Tuesday’s economic docket features some second-tier data and might fail to provide any meaningful impetus, leading the pair at the mercy of the USD price dynamics and developments surrounding the coronavirus saga.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the overnight failure near the double-top resistance now warrants some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move. Bulls are likely to wait for a sustained breakthrough the 1.1350 barrier, above which the pair seems all set to reclaim the 1.1400 round-figure mark. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the pair further towards YTD tops, just ahead of the key 1.1500 psychological mark.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback now seems to find decent support near a two-week-old descending trend-line resistance breakpoint, around the 1.1260-55 region. A subsequent fall might still be seen as a buying opportunity, which should help limit the downside near the 1.1200 mark. That said, a convincing break below will negate the positive outlook and prompt some fresh technical selling. A convincing break below the 1.1180-70 region will reinforce the bearish bias and drag the pair back towards the 1.1100 mark. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards retesting the very important 200-day SMA, currently near the 1.1040-35 region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD erases gains as USD sees broad-based recovery
EUR/USD has faded the spike to 1.1330, tracking the losses in the US stock futures. Dollar remains a preferred safe haven along with the Japanese yen. Coronavirus cases continue to rise, China warns stock traders to be rational.
GBP/USD: Brexit woes, US dollar moves confuse traders around 1.2500
GBP/USD repeats its inability to stay bid beyond 1.2500 while taking a U-turn from 1.2518, ahead of the London open on Tuesday. The pair struggles for a clear direction amid fears of a hard Brexit and the US dollar’s market reaction amid a day offering a light calendar.
Gold: Bullish bias intact while above critical $1777 support
Gold consolidated the recent bullish momentum and remained within a striking distance of the seven-year highs of $1789.28 reached last week. The bulls seemed undeterred by the risk-on rally in the global stocks amid underlying COVID concerns. A test of $1800 mark on the cards?
S&P 500’s put-call ratio warns of correction, JPY strength ahead?
The two-month average of S&P 500’s put-call ratio has jumped to insanely high levels, which in the past, have led to pullbacks and corrections in the stock market. The anti-risk Japanese yen would draw bids if stocks drop.
WTI heading for a test of prior resistance towards $41.00
The spot price of oil is firm in Asia, with bulls seeking a test of the $41 level. US oil prices declined modestly with the WTI for August delivery decreased 2 cents to settle at 40.63 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.