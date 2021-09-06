The EUR/USD pair retains its bullish stance despite its latest pullback. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair has met near-term buyers around a bullish 20 SMA, which keeps advancing above the longer ones. Technical indicators have corrected overbought conditions but pared their declines within positive levels, with the Momentum bouncing and the RSI consolidating around 58. The pair could turn bearish on a break below 1.1820, a Fibonacci support level.

Data coming from the Union was mixed, as German Factory Orders increased 3.4% MoM and 24.4% YoY in July, much better than anticipated. On the other hand, EU September Sentix Investor Confidence contracted by more than anticipated, down to 19.6 from 22.2 in August. The US won’t publish macroeconomic data amid the Labor Day holiday.

The greenback is recovering some ground on Monday after collapsing at the end of the week on the back of a poor US Nonfarm Payrolls report. The EUR/USD pair keeps retreating after topping at 1.1908, currently trading in the 1.1840 price zone. Overall, financial markets are quiet, with a holiday in the US and Canada likely to limit volatility through the rest of the day.

