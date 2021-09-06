EUR/USD Current price: 1.1866
- A holiday in the US and Canada will likely maintain majors ranging through the rest of the day.
- European data was mixed as Germany Factory Orders improved, but EU confidence plunged.
- EUR/USD will retain its bullish potential as long as it holds above 1.1820.
The greenback is recovering some ground on Monday after collapsing at the end of the week on the back of a poor US Nonfarm Payrolls report. The EUR/USD pair keeps retreating after topping at 1.1908, currently trading in the 1.1840 price zone. Overall, financial markets are quiet, with a holiday in the US and Canada likely to limit volatility through the rest of the day.
Data coming from the Union was mixed, as German Factory Orders increased 3.4% MoM and 24.4% YoY in July, much better than anticipated. On the other hand, EU September Sentix Investor Confidence contracted by more than anticipated, down to 19.6 from 22.2 in August. The US won’t publish macroeconomic data amid the Labor Day holiday.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair retains its bullish stance despite its latest pullback. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair has met near-term buyers around a bullish 20 SMA, which keeps advancing above the longer ones. Technical indicators have corrected overbought conditions but pared their declines within positive levels, with the Momentum bouncing and the RSI consolidating around 58. The pair could turn bearish on a break below 1.1820, a Fibonacci support level.
Support levels: 1.1850 1.1820 1.1785
Resistance levels: 1.1910 1.1950 1.1990
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1850 amid USD rebound
EUR/USD is pressured towards 1.1850 after the downbeat Eurozone Sentix data. The US dollar recovers ground following a disappointing NFP-led slide. The focus turns to the ECB meeting this week, with tapering expectations back on the table.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3850 amid Brexit woes, USD bounce
GBP/USD is holding the lower ground below 1.3850 amid a US dollar rebound and Brexit woes. Brexit blamed for labor, food shortage, key members ask for "proportionate and structured" over NI border. Holiday in the US could restrict market moves amid improving risk appetite.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears eye $1819 and $1814 as NFP effect fades
Gold price is consolidating its retreat from two-month highs of $1834, as the bulls continue to remain hopeful, despite the impressive US dollar rebound and the risk-on market mood.
Analysts affirm Bitcoin bull market resumes, targeting $200,000
Analyst on crypto Twitter predicts $200,000 as the current BTC cycle top. Bitcoin open interest is on the rise, indicating upside in the ongoing price rally.
Lucid Group Inc continues to climb as investors shrug off PIPE sell off
NASDAQ:LCID investors have certainly bought the recent dip as the stock has now powered higher in two straight sessions heading into the long weekend.