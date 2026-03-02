EUR/USD Forecast: Bearish pressure builds up as safe-haven flows dominate

EUR/USD staged a rebound after opening with a bearish gap but turned south again, pressured by the risk-averse market atmosphere. The pair stays under pressure in the European session on Monday and trades slightly above 1.1700.

Euro Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.70% 0.88% 0.44% 0.13% 0.56% 0.76% 0.40% EUR -0.70% 0.19% -0.26% -0.56% -0.12% 0.06% -0.29% GBP -0.88% -0.19% -0.44% -0.75% -0.32% -0.12% -0.48% JPY -0.44% 0.26% 0.44% -0.31% 0.12% 0.32% -0.04% CAD -0.13% 0.56% 0.75% 0.31% 0.43% 0.63% 0.27% AUD -0.56% 0.12% 0.32% -0.12% -0.43% 0.20% -0.12% NZD -0.76% -0.06% 0.12% -0.32% -0.63% -0.20% -0.35% CHF -0.40% 0.29% 0.48% 0.04% -0.27% 0.12% 0.35% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The United States (US) and Israel carried out a joint attack on Iran over the weekend, killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and up to 40 top Iranian officials. In retaliation, Iran targeted US assets across the Gulf and Hezbollah also announced that it launched strikes on Israeli missile defense sites.

BBC News reported that Iranian strikes around the region continue early Monday, with explosions reported in Bahrain and Dubai, and smoke seen near the US embassy in Kuwait. "On Sunday, an Iranian missile strike killed nine people in the Israeli city of Beit Shemesh," the outlet noted.

Reflecting the intense flight-to-safety, the US Dollar (USD) Index surges higher on Monday and gains nearly 0.8% on the day. Meanwhile, US stock index futures lose more than 1% on the day and the Euro Stoxx 50 Index is down about 2%.

In the second half of the day, the Institue for Supply Management (ISM) will publish the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) report for February. Investors are likely to ignore this report and stay focused on geopolitics.

Unless there is a sudden de-escalation in the conflict in the Middle East, the USD could continue to benefit from safe-haven flows and cause EUR/USD to extend its slide in the near term.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis:

In the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD trades at 1.1722. The near-term bias is mildly bearish as price holds below the 20- and 50-period Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), while the 50-period SMA has slipped under the 100-period one near 1.1826. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 31 hovers just above oversold territory, indicating persistent selling pressure but also proximity to a potential downside exhaustion area.

Immediate resistance aligns with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 1.1590–1.2027 advance at 1.1757, with the 50% retracement at 1.1809 converging with the 200-period SMA to form a stronger barrier on any corrective bounce. A move above 1.1809 would open the way toward the 38.2% retracement at 1.1860, where the descending cluster of medium-term averages would be expected to cap gains. On the downside, initial support emerges at the 78.6% retracement at 1.1684, ahead of the 1.1590 swing low, a break of which would confirm a deeper bearish extension within the broader range.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)