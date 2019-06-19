EUR/USD Current price: 1.1204
- The US Federal Reserve may drop its 'patient' stance and pave the way toward a rate cut.
- EUR among the weakest after Draghi's dovish shift from Tuesday.
The EUR/USD pair spent the first half of the day trading uneventfully just below the 1.1200 level, as speculative interest is on-hold ahead of the US Federal Reserve's decision on monetary policy, to be out in the upcoming US session. The American currency is marginally lower daily basis and ahead of the event, but there weren't any significant moves. Equities were up in Asia, although European indexes hover around their opening levels, amid prevalent caution, while government bond yields also hold steady around their Tuesday's closes. In the data front, the EU released April Construction Output, which declined 0.81% MoM but advanced 3.9% YoY. In the US, MBA mortgage applications fell by -3.4% in the week ended June 14, vs. +26.8% prior.
The US Federal Reserve is coming next. The central bank is expected to maintain its monetary policy on hold, yet at the same time, to pave the way toward a rate cut. However, policymakers can also choose to remain 'patient' and wait for more data before taking such a decision. Any variation in the wording of the statement and/or n in the dot-plot will be closely scrutinized.
The EUR/USD pair trades around the 61.8% retracement of its latest bullish run, holding on to the negative tone seen on previous updates, as, in the 4 hours chart, the pair is developing below all of its moving averages, and with the 20 SMA about to cross below the 200 SMA, having already broken below the 100 SMA. The Momentum indicator in the mentioned chart lacks directional strength right below its midline, while the RSI recovers slowly from oversold readings, currently at 42. Should the Fed decide to extend its 'patient' stance, the pair would likely fall to fresh weekly lows, getting closer to the multi-year low of 1.1106.
Support levels: 1.1180 1.1150 1.1105
Resistance levels: 1.1245 1.1280 1.1325
View Live chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD grinds higher, holding close to 1.1200
As the Fed's decision approaches, the greenback comes under pressure, although the EUR is among the weakest, unable to lift its head after Draghi's dovish words on Tuesday. The Fed's dot-plot and the wording of the statement will seal the dollar's destiny.
GBP/USD extends gains above 1.2600, dollar weaker as Fed looms
The American currency eases ahead of the US Federal Reserve announcement, and despite UK inflation failed to impress. Tories will have another ballot today to keep reducing the list of candidates for PM.
USD/JPY: waiting for Fed's announcement
USD/JPY extends its consolidative phase ahead of the central bank's critical decision. Japanese adjusted trade deficit widened in May amid falling exports.
FOMC Preview: to be or not to be 'patient'
That concerns about a global economic slowdown had made policymakers worldwide take a dovish shift is no news. Neither is that the financial market has already priced in at least one rate cut in the US for this year.
Gold struggles to build on Tuesday's gains, sits above $1340
The troy ounce of the precious metal gained $15 on Tuesday as investors saw gold as a better investment alternative to major currencies amid the dovish shifts seen in central banks' tone.