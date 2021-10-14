It is a good morning for stocks, with the FTSE 100 up 50 points in early trading and US futures pointing towards a solid open this afternoon.
-
Stock markets recoup some lost ground.
-
Earnings reports justify optimistic outlook.
-
Dunelm steady in wake of update.
Equity markets appear to have shaken off their caution of recent weeks and are moving higher in unison this morning. Yesterday’s strong US CPI print and this morning’s robust Chinese PPI figure have not dented investor enthusiasm for stocks, after US earnings season got off to a good start from JPMorgan. The earnings call provided plenty of reasons to be cheerful, with the bank noting that the overall US recovery was intact and credit demand was still strong. LVMH’s numbers this week built on this theme, and TSMC’s figures overnight reinforced the view of a global economy that is still moving in the right direction, albeit at a slower place. Having dropped back in an orderly fashion into earnings season, it seems stock markets have now reached a level at which investors are once again happy about buying the dip, hence the broad recovery in indices this morning.
Gains in Dunelm have been reversed to an extent in morning trading, but after a nasty drop for the month so far a more positive view is emerging. The comments on margin reflect justified caution about the outlook for the second half, but it seems the UK consumer is still happy to spend on home furnishings, which chimes nicely with Barratt’s numbers yesterday. The past four weeks have seen the shares surge and then slump, but with the numbers out the way a more steady recovery is likely from here.
Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow to start at 34,580, up 203 points from last night’s close.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.1600 amid upbeat mood, USD pullback
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1600, as the US dollar extends hotter US inflation-led losses amid an upbeat market mood. FOMC minutes point to November/ December taper. US remains hopeful of reaching deal with EU on steel tariffs by end-October. US PPI, Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3700 amid Brexit optimism, weaker dollar
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3700, under demand from upbeat Brexit news, BOE rate hike bets and notable US dollar weakness. EU released its plan on Wednesday for a reduction of post-Brexit checks on goods. Brexit updates, US data in focus.
XAU/USD approaches $1,800 mark amid weaker USD
Gold reversed an intraday dip to the $1,787-86 region and has now moved into the positive territory for the third successive day. The XAU/USD jumped to near one-month tops during the first half of the European session, with bulls now looking to build on the momentum beyond the very important 200-day SMA.
Cryptos are primed for explosive breakout
Bitcoin price is struggling to reach the $60,000 psychological level as it continues to consolidate. Ethereum price continues to compress between the $3,387 and $3,623 barriers, lacking directional bias. Ripple price is also stuck below a crucial resistance level at $1.135.
Inflation and FOMC Minutes brought back demand for risks
The dollar pulled back from a one-year high area, with US stock markets closing higher on Wednesday and its futures adding in trading in Asia. This performance was a market reaction to inflation data and FOMC meeting minutes.