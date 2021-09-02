Asia Market Update: Equities mixed after similar session on Wall St.; China Aug Caixin Services PMI due on Friday.
General trend
- Nikkei has remained slightly higher, currently trades near the opening level [Topix Banks and Information & Communication indices rise; Airlines and Steelmakers lag].
- Shanghai rebounded from the opening decline, ended morning trading +0.6% [Property index extends gain; Industrials index rises over 1%; Consumer Staples and IT indices lag].
- Hang Seng has pared gain [Financials trade generally lower, Ping An Insurance declines].
- S&P ASX 200 has lagged and remained lower [Resources index weighed down by BHP ex-dividend].
Headlines/Economic Data
Australia/New Zealand
-ASX 200 opened -0.4%.
- (NZ) New Zealand Q2 Terms of Trade Index Q/Q: 3.3% v 0.3%e.
- (AU) Australia July Home Loans Value M/M: +0.2% v -0.2%e; Investment lending M/M: 1.8% v 0.7% prior.
- (AU) Australia July Trade Balance (A$): 12.1B v 10.0Be (record high); Exports to China A$19.4B , +72% y/y (record high).
-(AU) ANZ expects RBA to delay plans to taper bond buying (which was planned to start in Sept) at rate decision next week.
Japan
-Nikkei 225 opened +0.3%.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Board Member Kataoka [dovish dissenter]: Need to watch downside risks to global economy; BOJ must strengthen forward guidance on interest rate targets, stronger easing needed.
- (JP) Japan considering extending COVID emergency by 2 weeks past the Sept 12th planned lifting - Japan press.
- (JP) Japan LDP Leadership Candidate Kishida: Must compile and economic stimulus package to get public cooperation in containing the flow of people and increasing hospital beds.
- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥2.6T v ¥2.6T indicated in 0.1% 10-year JGBs; avg yield 0.0230% v 0.0090% prior; bid to cover: 3.36x v 3.33x prior.
Korea
-Kospi opened -0.3%.
- (KR) South Korea Aug auto sales 544.9K units, -4.5% y/y (decline attributed to chip shortages).
- (KR) SOUTH KOREA Q2 FINAL GDP Q/Q: 0.8% V 0.7%E; Y/Y: 6.0% V 5.9%E (confirms fastest annual pace in 10-years).
- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov Lee: Our economy showed a faster than expected recovery in the first half thanks to aggressive policy responses and a global economic recovery.
- (KR) SOUTH KOREA AUG CPI M/M: 0.6% V 0.4%E; Y/Y: 2.6% V 2.4%E (5th consecutive month above target).
China/Hong Kong
-Hang Seng opened +0.7%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.2%.
- 388.HK CEO: IPO pipeline is still strong, have about 20 companies in the 18a biotech.
- (CN) China to increase support for smaller businesses and enhance cross cyclical adjustment - regional press.
- (CN) China Sec Journal: PBOC will address the Sept funding gap; Liquidity in money markets to remain 'reasonably ample'.
- (CN) Surprise contraction in the China Aug Caixin Mfg PMI has sparked talk about support for the manufacturing sector - China Daily.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.4594 v 6.4680 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Injects CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY50B in 7-day reverse repos prior; Net drain CNY40B v Net drain CNY40B prior.
Other
- OPEC+ producers confirm agree to keep production road map of 400K bpd capacity increase in Oct.
- (TW) Taiwan proposed consumption vouchers of NT$5.000/person are expected to help boost GDP to as high as 6% - Taiwan press.
North America
-AAPL Said that company is in talks with Japan and South Korea suppliers for new Apple Car - Press.
- (US) New York, New Jersey seeing record levels of rainfall, causing flooding and power outages, tornado touchdowns in South Jersey, as remnants of Ida make their way north.
- AAPL To make update to App Store that will close investigation by the Japan Fair Trade Commission.
- AAPL Japan FTC: Future anti-monopoly investigation into Apple App games is possible.
- PFE (US) FDA advisory panel (VRBPAC) to hold meeting about vaccine boosters on Sept 17th (HHS previously noted their preparedness to begin rolling out COVID-19 booster vaccines beginning week of September 20).
- GOOGL DOJ reportedly preparing antitrust lawsuit over ad technology business; Would be a second separate antitrust suit against Google - press.
- CHWY Reports Q2 Net -$16.7M v -$32.8M y/y, Rev $2.16B v $2.17Be.
Europe
- (EU) US considering a quota system in an attempt to end EU dispute on steel tariffs - press.
-(UK) Press notes that newly named BOE chief economist Huw Pill, is considered a "hawk" - FT.
Levels as of 01:15ET
- Hang Seng +0.1%; Shanghai Composite +0.6%; Kospi -1.0%; Nikkei225 +0.3%; ASX 200 -0.8%.
- Equity Futures: S&P500 -0.0%; Nasdaq100 +0.0%, Dax -0.2%; FTSE100 -0.1%.
- EUR 1.1846-1.1835; JPY 110.11-109.92; AUD 0.7374-0.7355; NZD 0.7073-0.7355.
- Commodity Futures: Gold -0.2% at $1,812/oz; Crude Oil -0.4% at $68.31/brl; Copper +0.3% at $4.29/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1800 on sour sentiment, US data eyed
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.1850 as US dollar attempts to find its feet amid a cautious market mood. Covid woes, firmer Treasury yields underpin US dollar rebound. ECB tapering concerns, poor US ADP jobs keep buyers hopeful. US Jobless Claims and Factory Orders awaited ahead of Friday’s NFP.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.3800 amid USD bounce, Brexit jitters
GBP/USD is keeping its range around 1.3775, as the US dollar finds its feet after the ADP-led slide. The pair also bears the brunt of the renewed Brexit jitters and looming covid concerns. All eyes remain focused on Friday's NFP release.
Gold going nowhere in a hurry ahead of NFP on Friday
Gold oscillated in a narrow trading band on Wednesday and finally settled nearly unchanged, tracking moves in the US dollar. Uncertainty over the likely timing of the Fed's tapering plan and fading hopes for an early lift-off failed to assist the greenback to capitalize on its modest intraday gains.
Elrond has room to expand up to $200
Elrond price has been on an exponential rally over the past week and shows that it has room to expand. However, this could resolve two ways: a breach of the immediate resistance leading to a move higher or retracement that propels EGLD but at a delayed schedule.
ADP and ISM exemplify labor weakness
The stock market showed no signs of slowing down this summer and many investors are growing cautious over what will happen in September. The majority of Wall Street is still very bullish on US stocks as there is just too much liquidity.