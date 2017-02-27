Elliott Wave Analysis: EURJPY Could Be Already Experiencing Some Nice Reversals

At the start of each trading session, you will receive an email with the author's new posts.

We know that JPY is moving higher across the board for the last few weeks, but when this stops I want to look for opportunities on some yen crosses. EURJPY can be one of them as decline from the last couple of months looks corrective, which in fact can be bottoming. Rise above 119.49 would be an indication of a bullish turn.

