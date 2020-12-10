ECB Quick Analysis: Lagarde shows her love for markets and the euro, more EUR/USD gains likely

- The ECB announced an expansion of €500 billion in QE as expected.
- Extending the program through March 2022 is a positive surprise.
- Comments about the exchange rate have been left unchanged, allowing the euro to rise.
It is almost Christmas – and while the European Central Bank holds socially distanced events, it has been able to grant gifts to markets. The Frankfurt-based institution will expand its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) by €500 billion and will run it at least through March 2022.
While the size of the additional boost was expected, the longer duration is giving a boost to the euro. The bank is also committing to keep its foot on the pedal "until it judges that the coronavirus crisis phase is over." Is the ECB referring to the health crisis or the ensuing economic one? The commitment seems broad enough for markets.
Contrary to pre-pandemic times, printing money is good for the currency – at least when it comes to the euro and the pound. The logic is that governments benefit from low borrowing costs and boost the underlying economies, thus making the common currency more valuable. That contrasts the pre-pandemic logic that creating money out of thin air devalues the currency.
Is the bank worried about the recent surge in EUR/USD? The answer is no. The ECB left its language on the topic unchanged in its statement:
We will also continue to monitor developments in the exchange rate with regard to their possible implications for the medium-term inflation outlook.
This monitoring has not led to intervention – and without any change in language, euro bulls seem to be shielded from such action. EUR/USD has room to rise in response to this statement. Will the ECB try to jawbone the euro down?
Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank has previously tried to talk down the euro. At the time of writing, she has yet to make a strong comment on the topic – despite the recent surge. A higher exchange rate results in weaker inflation due to lower prices of imported goods. It also makes European exports less attractive. Yet without anything explicit, the common currency has room to rise.
All in all, low borrowing costs, money flooding to governments, and no rush to lower the exchange rate seem like a winning combination for EUR/USD gains.
The ECB's "single needle in its compass" is price stability, with an inflation target of 2% or close to 2%. The most recent figures for November showed a drop of 0.3%, while the Core Consumer Price Index rose by only 0.2%. The covid crisis has been deflationary so far.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises in response to fresh ECB stimulus
EUR/USD is rising well above 1.21, responding to fresh stimulus from the ECB and no materially new language on exchange rate concerns. US jobless claims missed estimates while the FDA's vaccine approval, Brexit and US stimulus talks are eyed.
GBP/USD consolidates close to 1.3300 as Brexit deal hopes hang by a thread
GBP/USD has mostly traded sideways in recent trade around the 1.3300 level, having recovered from worst levels just below 1.3250 hit shortly before the start of the US trading session.
XAU/USD eyes test of $1850 following firmer than expected US inflation
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have been on the front foot in recent trade, with a boost coming at 13:30GMT in the form of slightly softer than expected US Consumer Price Inflation numbers.
The crypto market reluctantly retreats from highs
A corrective sentiment continues to prevail in the crypto market. Yesterday afternoon, Bitcoin briefly dipped to almost $17,500 and is trading at $18,400 at the beginning of the day on Thursday.
WTI climbs to fresh 7-month highs above $47
After spending the first half of the week fluctuating above $45, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gathered bullish momentum on Thursday and advanced to its highest level since early March at $47.71.