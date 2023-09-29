The first set of inflation data from the Eurozone countries was mixed. German inflation eased more than expected from 6.4% to 4.3% in September, a level last seen before the war in Ukraine. Base effect due to public transport’s disappearance from the comparison and statistical distortions explained a part of the significant decline. In Spain however, prices jumped for the second straight month to 3.2%. The latter gave an idea of how the rising energy prices and weakening euro would impact the inflation figures in the coming months. Later this morning, we will find out the overall Eurozone inflation number for September. With a little bit of chance, the actual data will meet the soft market expectations, and strengthen the hand of the European Central Bank (ECB) doves. Yet this month’s figures should be taken with a pinch of salt.
The EURUSD tipped a toe below the 1.05 mark than rebounded on the back of a global retreat in the US dollar rally. The dollar retreated on the back of a soft set of economic data. Except from the light jobless claims report, the data showed that corporate profits didn’t improve as much as expected, real consumer spending slowed and the US GDP was revised marginally higher from 2% to 2.1%. The soft looking data led to some profit taking in the greenback. The dollar index retreated after a four-day rally that pushed it to the highest levels since November. The US 2-year yield retreated, but remains a touch above the 5% mark, while the 10-year yield flirted with the 4.70% level, with little respite as the longer end of the curve is impacted by a more crowded treasury issuance and the QT.
The US PCE, the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) favourite gauge of inflation, is due before the week ends, and the US government shuts down. Core PCE may have slowed in August but the headline figure will likely reflect the rising gasoline prices, which could push the Fed doves out of the race.
On the US most fun-to-watch political scene, there was not much progress regarding the negotiations to avoid a government shutdown. The US government will more likely be shut from next week, than the contrary. In Detroit, the UAW accepted to lower the pay rise that they demand to 30%. I am not sure that Ford, which decided to halt the construction of a 3.5 billion EV battery plant in Michigan will come back to its decision given the size of the rise that they will have to endure in all cases.
Winner winner, Japanese dinner
Inflation in Japan came in slower than expected in September. Core inflation in Tokyo was even negative on a monthly basis, whereas retail sales and industrial production didn’t slow, and one and two-month forecasts for industrial production were revised higher. Of course, they were, have you seen how supportive the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is! If the US dollar rally wasn’t cooling, we would’ve seen the USDJPY go straight above the 150 level. But any renewed strength in the US dollar could send the USDJPY above the 150 mark. If we hear no intervention from the Japanese, verbal or concrete, the rally could continue toward 155. But again, if you decide to swim in these waters, it means that you are taking the risk of a sudden intervention that could leave you on the backfoot in what is, in theory, nothing but a reasonable trade.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery toward 1.0600 ahead of inflation data
EUR/USD preserved its recovery momentum and climbed toward 1.0600 in the European morning on Friday. Eurozone HICP inflation data for September and August PCE Price Index from the US will be watched closely on the last trading day of the third quarter.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2250 as USD correction continues
GBP/USD managed to build on Thursday's recovery gains and advanced toward 1.2250 on Friday. The data from the UK confirmed that the real GDP expanded 0.2% on a quarterly basis in Q2. Later in the day, the US economic docket will feature August PCE inflation report.
Gold recovers modestly, trades near $1,870
Following a sharp four-day decline, Gold price started to edge higher toward $1,870 on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays relatively quiet below 4.6%, limiting XAU/USD's volatility ahead of key US inflation data.
Polkadot Price Forecast: DOT reversal seems inevitable after 92% correction from all-time high
Polkadot price, in nearly two years, has shed 92.91% from its all-time high of $55.09. The massive downswing in DOT has pushed it down to levels that were last seen in October 2020. Hence, the chances of this altcoin forming a bottom and rallying are high.
Can the Bank of Japan stop the fall of the Yen?
The Japanese yen continues to exhibit weakness against various currencies, as the strengthening dollar has propelled the USD/JPY rate to approach historical highs, notably nearing the 151.7 mark. Prominent figures within the Japanese government and the Central Bank have consistently expressed concerns about the yen's current volatility.