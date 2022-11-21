DAX Performance Index ^GDAXI INDEXDB: DAX 40 Chart and Forecasts. FTSE 100 Index, EURO STOXX 50, Forex EURUSD GBPUSD DXY Dollar Index Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
European Stock Market Daily News Headlines:UK needs to make politically unpopular reforms to boost growth, business group says.
Market Indices Overview: Thursday corrective Wave iv) and Friday and Monday and Tuesday Wave v)
Elliott Wave count:Corrective Wave (v) starting...
Elliott Wave Trading Strategy: day traders to buy pullbacks Wave (iv) Or long on Friday and Monday morning
Video Chapters
00:00 DAX 40 (GDAXI)
09:24 EURO STOXX 50
10:50 UKX / FTSE 100
11:35 Forex GBPUSD / EURUSD / DXY
18:01 Thanks for supporting tradinglounge!
