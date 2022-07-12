EUR/USD - 1.0053
Despite euro's short-covering rebound from 1.0073 in post-NFP Fri, yesterday's selloff below there to a fresh 24-year bottom at 1.0035 in New York on broad-based safe-haven buying in usd suggests price would head to 'parity' handle, break would yield further weakness towards 0.9949 later.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0092 would indicate a temporary low is in place and risk stronger retracement towards 1.0117, break may head to 1.0148/51.
Data to be released on Tuesday:
U.K. BRC retail sales, Japan producer prices, New Zealand NAB business conditions, NAB business confidence, Germany ZEW economic confidence, ZEW current conditions, EU ZEW survey expectation and US redbook.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
