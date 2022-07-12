EUR/USD - 1.0053

Despite euro's short-covering rebound from 1.0073 in post-NFP Fri, yesterday's selloff below there to a fresh 24-year bottom at 1.0035 in New York on broad-based safe-haven buying in usd suggests price would head to 'parity' handle, break would yield further weakness towards 0.9949 later.



On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0092 would indicate a temporary low is in place and risk stronger retracement towards 1.0117, break may head to 1.0148/51.

Data to be released on Tuesday:

U.K. BRC retail sales, Japan producer prices, New Zealand NAB business conditions, NAB business confidence, Germany ZEW economic confidence, ZEW current conditions, EU ZEW survey expectation and US redbook.