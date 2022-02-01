1:30 am to 2:00 am = 1.3420 to 1.3425 or 5 pips

2:00 am to 3:00 am = 1.3414 to 1.3434 or 20 pips.

3:00 am to 4:00 am = 1.3428 to 1.3443 or 15 pips. News Hour

4:00 am to 5:00 am = 1.3428 to 1.3447 or 19 pips.

5:00 am to 6:00 am = 1.3437 to 1.3447 or 10 pips.

6:00 am to 7:00 am = 1.3439 to 1.3402 or 37 pips.

7:00 to 8:00 am = 1.3420 to 1.3393 or 27 pips.

8:00 am to 9:00 am = 1.3409 to 1.3442 or 33 pips.

GBP/USD range 1.3414 to 1.3447 or 33 pips or total 4.4 pips per hour average for 7 1/2 trade hours.

GBP/USD per hour average 20.75

Europe news dominated today and GBP/USD was unaffected by trading 15 pips during the most important 3 am hour of 7 1/2 hours of trade.

Weekly total so far, 1.3386 to 1.3447 or 51 pips in 12 1/2 hours of trade since China or an hourly average of 4.08 pips.

EUR/USD 1.1145 to 1.1192 or 47 pips in 7 1/2 hours or 6.26 pips per hour average.

AUD/USD 0.7019 to 0.7075 or 56 pips in 7 1/2 hours of trade or 7.46 pips per hour average.

EUR/JPY 128.63 to 129.17 or 54 pips in 7 1/2 hours of trade or 7.2 pip hourly average.

USD/JPY 115.51 to 115.23 or 28 pips in 7 1/2 hours of trade or 3.73 pips per hour average.

Welcome to the new reality of day trades where traders make no money. If traders know what they are doing, then 1 shot per day trade exists to make as much as 20 and 30 pips. But the trade must be hit perfectly or no money is earned for the day.

But this requires 7 1/2 hours of screen watching and Americans must trade within day trade times or forget day trading.

Losers under the new day trade system are traders as no money exists anymore. Vast majority of time, price existed in neutral.

Judging by the numerous posts by traders, they are in desperate need of a strategy as they don't have a clue what they say, trade or recommend to other traders. The reality doesn't match the words nor does the credentials in the bio match expertise.

The day trade is a literal joke. Traders are wasting their time to day trade.