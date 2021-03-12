Currency market: Financial maestros and EUR/USD

As the financial maestros of our day played the violin from the wrong note to the wrong song, the EUR/USD had every opportunity to rock but as usual for central bank meetings, 20 pips traded. The notes didn't play to the right song.

The director of the orchestra is chief among Maestros, because they sing the chorus to the trade rooms and those poor traders just looking for an opportunity to profit but always find grief.Guaranteed the Maestros know because they are our leaders and attended the best colleges. They studied among the best of the grand maestros and are able to lead the best orchestras.

PHD or piled high deeper against any name would surely inform a leader , a contender for commander of Maestros due to more knowledge from the masters. A person of this caliber can surely became the ambassador of maestros and take the grand show to the best of videos to command a larger orchestra. The violin playing the wrong notes only gets better to the ear over time to these maestros.

Imagine the feeling of satisfaction Maestros must garner. Imagine how they must feel when encouraged by other Maestros performing the same song from the wrong notes. Surely a club is formed and quite exclusive among the peers to play only to the best orchestras. The Inbox must be filled with only the best of requests to become premium and earn income from playing performances. Imagine the price of tickets.

Wrong notes are accompanied with sheet music for audiences to follow the script form the charts as in 4 hours, 8 hours or an abundance of hours. This must mean orchestras must sit for longer to hear horrible symphony music. Must be associated with Tchaikovsky 5th as orchestras didn't like this music. They said it was rough, uneven and not the best work cause the sheet music was wrong.

No regrets from the maestros cause many orchestras are available. So good are the grand masters of maestros, the same sad song can be played to multiple orchestras in the exact same symphony hall night after night. Audiences may disappear but no shortage exists to replacements. Audiences are always in search of a good song, played form the right notes to the right music. Tough search to find the treasures of the right music.

Surely whatever Pepp is the ECB will engage to Pepp the economy. What does that actually mean. Its means the champions, the teachers, the virtuoso's of the maestros will buy bonds to sink all of Europe's economy as never seen before.

Eonia trades 0.5 and much room exists to cut further. In the words of Legarde, the wizard of virtuosos, Ur ur, we ur will buy bonds. That's all it took for EUR/USD to drop 20 pips.

Meanwhile as reality sets in to orchestras and audiences, a new Emancipation proclamation is required to play another song the correct way. in the words of Arthur Conan Doyle, it is a capital mistake to theorize before one has data. Truth, data and facts is the missing link to present day maestros. The sheet music is the only requirements, high priced tickets and of course, let them eat cake.

Yesterday's EUR/USD was located at 1.1887 at ECB time and traded 1.1845 - barely 1.1997.

Required to move higher is breaks above 1.1994 and 1.2020 then next becomes 1.2035 and 1.2076 and 1.2097. Any price above 1.2035 begins overbought which reveals 1.2020 to become a tough break. The 10 year average is located at 1.2094. A break above 1.2094 then larger range becomes 1.2094 to 1.2619.

EUR/JPY at 130.00 achieved top of the 20 year average scale. EUR/JPY 131 and 132.00's doesn't exist.