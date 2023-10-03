Commodities Market Trading Report - Technical Analysis is Elliott Wave and Trading Strategies.
Commodities Market Summary: While the USD continues higher, gold and silver will continue to be lower. Copper will continue lower, while Uranium is in a bullish Wave (iv) corrective pattern. Crude Oil is creating five waves down from the high and Natural Gas still hasn’t given a buy signal.
Video chapters
00:00 TLT Bonds. US Gov Bonds 10/5 Yr Yields
07:19 US Dollar Index, DXY
12:02 Precious Metals: Spot Gold / US Spot Silver / XGD
27:37 Base Metals: XME ETF, Iron Ore, Copper. Uranium URA.
33:35 Energy: XLE ETF / Crude Oil / Natural Gas
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
