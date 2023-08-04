The Elliott wave view in the CHFJPY suggests that the pair should remain supported in 3, 7, or 11 swings & extend higher. Because the main cycle from the 13 January 2023 low is having a higher high impulse sequence favoring more upside to take place. Within the short-term sequence, the pullback in wave 4 unfolded as an expanded flat correction where wave ((a)) ended at 161.28 low. Wave ((b)) bounce ended at 163.98 high and ((c)) ended in a lesser degree 5 waves at 158.81 low.
Up from there, the pair rallied higher once again & managed to see a break above the 163.98 high. Thus confirming the next extension higher in the pair. The rally unfolded in an impulse sequence within wave ((i)) where lesser degree wave (i) ended at 160.72 high. Wave (ii) ended at 159.32 low, and wave (iii) ended at 164 high. Then wave (iv) ended at 162.87 low, and wave (v) ended at 164.03 high. Down from there, the pair is doing a wave ((ii)) pullback to correct the cycle from 7.28.2023 low. The internals of that pullback is unfolding as a zigzag structure where wave (a) ended at 162.07. Wave (b) ended at 163.76 high and wave (c) is expected to reach 161.80- 160.59 100%-161.8% Fibonacci extension area of (a)-(b). From there, the pair is expected to resume the upside or should produce a 3-wave bounce at least.
CHF/JPY 1 hour Elliott Wave chart from 8.04.2023
CHF/JPY Elliott Wave video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends recovery toward 6600, as focus shifts to US NFP
AUD/USD is extending recovery from two-month lows toward 0.6600 early Asia this Friday. The Aussie shrugs off the dovish RBA's Monetary Policy Statement (MPS) amid a fresh decline in the US Dollar and Sino-Australia trade optimism. US NFP data awaited.
EUR/USD nears key 1.0980 hurdle as Eurozone Retail Sales, US NFP loom
EUR/USD clings to mild gains around 1.0960 as traders in Europe brace for a volatile Friday filled with multiple top-tier data/events. While preparing for the key catalysts, the Euro pair defends the previous day’s recovery from the 100-SMA as it struggles to overcome the one-month low.
Gold could resume downtrend on strong US jobs data
Another down week in the making for Gold price, as it is on track to book the worst week in six on Friday. However, the extended pullback in the United States Dollar (USD) combined with retreating US Treasury bond yields are helping put a floor under Gold price in the lead-up to the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) showdown.
COIN price rises 5% as Coinbase executives contemplate victory against SEC on Friday
COIN, the stock for Coinbase Global, has turned bullish after crucial support presented with the likelihood of cushioning the asset's fall. Notably, COIN had fallen 20% before the buyer congestion level mentioned seemingly restored optimism in the network.
NFP pivotal to the direction of the Dollar
The stronger than expected US GDP data supported the dollar higher . The US Dollar Index (DXY) over the short term is expected to remain above 100.00 unless NFP comes in below its forecast.