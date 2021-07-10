- EUR/JPY bulls take control in the final stages of the week.
- There is a bullish bias for the week ahead, all things considered, down to the hourly time frame.
EUR/JPY is en route for the 131.30/50s so long as hourly support holds up for the start of the week.
The following is a top-down analysis that takes into consideration longer-term outlooks across the individual components of the cross as well.
Monthly chart
From a monthly perspective, the bias is to the downside.
The 38.2% Fibonacci level near 129.50 would be expected to be tested with a fuller imprint from the bears this month.
A subsequent break of there will open prospects of a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement around 126.50.
EUR/JPY weekly chart
The weekly chart does not quite agree, yet.
The support is holding and a subsequent upside test can be expected for the week ahead.
EUR/JPY daily chart
From a daily perspective, the price has already penetrated the prior support structure that was expected to have turned into resistance around the 38.2% Fibo.
Instead, the price could lean on this area as a support structure and head higher for a deeper test of the bear's commitments on the daily bearish impulse.
There would be prospects of a test of the neckline of the M-formation and the 131.20s.
Looking across the USD/JPY and EUR/USD charts, there are also prospects there to support the bullish bias for the near term.
USD/JPY daily chart
Bulls could be headed for a restest of the old support near 110.40/50.
In doing so, that would support the bearish case for the yen and the bullish case for EUR/PY.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD is at a crossroads here.
However, if there is a meanwhile bearish turn to the upside correction, then a case could be made for a bullish reverse head and shoulders that would ultimately support a bullish view for EUR/JPY for the latter part of the week ahead.
EUR/USD hourly chart
With that being said, the hourly chart is showing bullish prospects on a retest of 1.1870s and a 38.2% Fibo retracement that has a confluence with support.
A subsequent onward journey would support the immediate probabilities of a retest of the daily M-formation's neckline in the cross.
The bullish structure can be monitored on an hourly basis in the crisis as follows:
With the price holding above support and the 10-EMA, bulls can look to engage for the start of the week and target the 131.30/50s.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD moves above 1.1850 as the dollar falls
EUR/USD has advanced signifcantly above 1.1850 as the US dollar retreats from the highs despite rising US yields. ECB President Christine Lagarde did not mention monetary policy on Friday after presenting a strategic review on Thursday.
GBP/USD marches toward 1.39, shrugging off weak UK data
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.39, moving up as the US dollar takes a breather from its gains. Earlier, UK GDP missed estimates with 0.8% in May and BOE Governor Bailey refrained from talking about monetary policy in his speech. Covid headlines are eyed.
Gold price eyes 200-DMA amid acceptance above 21-DMA
Gold price books third straight weekly gain, 200-DMA remains in sight. Daily closing above 21-DMA reignites bullish interest, as RSI recovers to 50.00. Thursday’s Doji doesn’t seem to have discouraged the bulls.
Cardano founder faces backlash for his prediction as ADA price eyes 22% advance
Cardano price is anticipating a bounce from a crucial demand zone ranging from $1.287 to $1.318. Charles Hoskinson faced slack on Twitter due to his July 2020 prediction.
Delta Doom is set to storm America, the dollar could emerge as top dog
The Delta covid variant is set to spread across Europe and the US. High transmissibility and insufficient vaccination levels could grind economies to a new halt. The safe-haven dollar may be the short-term beneficiary.