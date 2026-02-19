EUR/USD Forecast: Euro stabilizes but looks fragile

EUR/USD came under bearish pressure in the second half of the day on Wednesday and declined to the 1.1780 area to close with a daily loss of about 0.6%. Early Thursday, the pair corrects higher and hold steady at around 1.1800.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.56% 0.96% 1.42% 0.46% -0.02% 0.74% 0.51% EUR -0.56% 0.40% 0.86% -0.10% -0.59% 0.18% -0.05% GBP -0.96% -0.40% 0.19% -0.50% -0.99% -0.21% -0.44% JPY -1.42% -0.86% -0.19% -0.96% -1.41% -0.67% -0.86% CAD -0.46% 0.10% 0.50% 0.96% -0.52% 0.29% 0.05% AUD 0.02% 0.59% 0.99% 1.41% 0.52% 0.78% 0.54% NZD -0.74% -0.18% 0.21% 0.67% -0.29% -0.78% -0.23% CHF -0.51% 0.05% 0.44% 0.86% -0.05% -0.54% 0.23% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) gathered strength in the late American session on Wednesday as the minutes of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) January policy meeting offered some hawkish surprises.

The Fed's publication showed that the Committee made it clear that it is not operating with a one-way bias. According to the document, several policymakers noted that they would have supported describing future decisions in more two-sided terms, reflecting the possibility that hikes could be appropriate if inflation remained above target.

Commenting on FOMC Minutes, "the minutes had a hawkish twist as 'several participants' suggested that the bank may need to raise interest rates if inflation stays above the target," Danske Bank analysts said and added they expect the Fed to leave the policy rate unchanged in March, followed by cuts in June and September.

The US economic calendar will feature weekly Initial Jobless Claims data on Thursday. Investors expect the data to arrive at 225K. A reading below 210K could boost the USD and cause EUR/USD to extend its weekly slide. On the other hand, a disappointing print above 230K could have the opposite impact on the pair's action.

Technical Analysis:

In the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD trades at 1.1801. The 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) slopes lower beneath the 50- and 100-period SMAs, and price holds below these short- and medium-term references, keeping the intraday bias weak. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 37, below the 50 midline, suggesting that the bearish bias remains intact after a brief recovery from oversold readings.

Measured from the 1.1590 low to the 1.2027 high, the 50% retracement at 1.1809 aligns as pivot level. A sustained break below this support could expose the 200-period SMA at 1.1780 before the 61.8% retracement at 1.1757. Recovery attempts would face initial resistance at the 20-period SMA near 1.1830, and a close back above that mark would ease pressure and improve the tone, opening the door for a recovery toward the 38.2% retracement at 1.1860.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)