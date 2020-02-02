- AUD/USD bears have been relentless and support structures prove fragile.
- Bulls will look for a discount prior to further downside.
The Australian dollar has failed to offer any discounts for bears remaining patient, in anticipation of a pullback since the price continued to fall below prior key support structures.
AUD/USD has dropped almost 5% since the start of the year and has moved to the lowest level since of October 2019, a critical support structure which could be make or break of the pair for weeks ahead. The prior supports have not held up and there have been no long set-ups signalled on the four-hour charts while bears have been in control all the way, bar the occasional correction on glimmers of hope from Australian data ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia this week.
AUD/USD weekly chart
AUD/USD daily chart: Bulls looking for a correction/discount
AUD/USD has been in 12-days of consecutive decline, but that does NOT mean there has to be a sustained correction. It wasn't long ago when the price was in a similar momentum, (-5%) and there was a further 1% to the downside in August 2019. However, a bounce would be expected at this juncture.
Vicinity of 23.6% Fibo & prior support structure in focus
Meanwhile, should a correction not developt towards prior support structures, the downside below 0.6650 opens risk all the way to the 0.63 handle.
AUD/USD upside targets 0.68 handle
A 50% mean reversion open the 0.68 handle as an upside target. Narrow trading will likely continue until the RBA meeting is out of the way.
RBA preview
More to come ...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Risk-off to kick start the week, EUR to keep advancing
The EUR/USD pair neared the 1.1100 figure late Friday, on persistent dollar’s weakness. Risk-off was the main theme, with Wall Street plummeting and soaring demand for safe-haven assets included Treasury bonds.
GBP/USD: Bulls aiming to retest 1.3280
The GBP/USD pair closed the week a few pips above the 1.3200 figure, its highest in almost a month. The Pound kept rallying on the back of a surprisingly hawkish BOE on Thursday, as policymakers voted 7-2 to maintain rates on hold.
Coronavirus Deaths Top 250, 8th Infection in US
WTI drops below $52.00 and challenges 2020 lows
Prices of the barrel of WTI are losing further ground at the end of the week and are trading at shouting distance from yearly lows in sub-$52.00 levels.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.