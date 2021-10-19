The GBPUSD is within close proximity of the 200dma, and just below that was today's highs at the 50% retracement at the 1.3829 level. Overnight, the risk may be for a probe into the 200dma, but the bears may attempt to hold the 200dma to keep the Sterling holding lower highs, which is essence is keeping the bearish trend in tact near term. A move below the 1.3700 level would mean the corrective bounce is now over.
