-
Canada to release GDP.
-
US debt ceiling deal off to Congress.
The Canadian dollar is trading close to a two-month low, as the currency remains under pressure. USD/CAD is trading at 1.3646 in the European session, up 0.34%.
Canada’s GDP expected to improve in Q1
Canada releases GDP later today, and the markets are projecting a modest 0.4% q/q for the first quarter, after flatlining in Q4 2022. On an annualized basis, GDP is expected to jump by 2.5%, after stalling at 0% in Q4.
The GDP report takes on even more significance as it is the last tier-1 release ahead of the Bank of Canada rate meeting on June 7th. A strong GDP release would support the Bank raising rates, while soft growth would give the Bank room to continue pausing rates at 4.25%. The key to the BoC’s decision could well depend on the GDP release.
The BoC has a tough decision to make at next week’s meeting. The BoC would like to extend its pause of rate hikes but inflation hasn’t cooperated, as it ticked upwards to 4.4% in April, up from 4.3% in March. Inflation has been coming down, but remains well above the Bank’s target of 2%.
In the US, the debt ceiling deal between President Biden and House Speaker McCarthy now has to be approved by both houses of Congress. Some Republicans are against the agreement, but the deal is expected to go through. The markets are optimistic, as 10-year Treasury yields dropped sharply on Tuesday in response to the agreement, which was reached on the weekend (US markets were closed on Monday). The 10-year yields are currently at 3.65%, after rising to 3.85% on Friday, their highest level since March.
USD/CAD technical
-
1.3585 and 1.3515 are providing support.
-
1.3685 and 1.3755 are the next resistance lines.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0700 after soft German inflation data
EUR/USD continues to trade in negative territory below 1.0700 on Wednesday. After the data from Germany revealed a decline in monthly CPI inflation in May, the Euro is having a difficult time staging a rebound. Investors keep a close eye on US debt-limit news.
GBP/USD stabilizes above 1.2350 ahead of Fedspeak
GBP/USD has gone into a consolidation phase above 1.2350 after having tested that level earlier in the day. The US Dollar preserves its strength mid-week as investors await comments from Federal Reserve officials and the debt-limit vote.
Gold holds ground near $1,960 as US yields decline
Gold price holds steady near $1,960 despite the broad-based US Dollar strength on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day below 3.7%, helping XAU/USD limit its losses ahead of the debt-ceiling debate.
BTC bulls recovery plan targets $30,000 as bears exhaust
Bitcoin action slows down, allowing bears to doubt their strength. As more time elapses, the chances of bulls taking over control of BTC become more likely. A spillover effect would be noticeable in Ethereum and Ripple prices.
Risk off flow into month end
We had warned against the market wanting to get overly excited about the news of a US debt ceiling deal that was always going to get done. And now that this reality is coming to fruition, it’s back to focusing on the market drivers where investors need to focus.