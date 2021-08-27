Notes/Observations
- Focus on Jackson Hole and Powell's speech as several Fed hawks urge early taper.
- Various EU confidence falls short of expectations (France, Italy and Finland miss).
Asia
- China July Industrial Profits Y/Y: 16.4% v 20.0% prior.
- Australia July Preliminary Retail Sales M/M: -2.7% v -2.5%e.
- Japan Aug Tokyo CPI Y/Y: -0.4% v -0.3%e; CPI (ex-fresh food) Y/Y: 0.0% v -0.1%e (First non-negative in 13 months).
- China Sec Journal Front Page Commentary stated that PBOC would likely to cut RRR and step up credit supply 'soon'.
Coronavirus
- New Zealand PM Ardern confirmed the national lockdown was extended until midnight Aug 31st. Auckland would likely to remain in Level 4 lockdown for a further 2 weeks; Could be seeing start of plateau in virus cases.
- New Zealand Health Chief Bloomfield noted that it would not need 0 cases in Auckland to lower coronavirus alert level.
Europe
- Ex-EU Brexit negotiator Barnier to run for the French presidency centre-right primary.
Americas
- President Biden said to make announcements on the US Fed later in the Fall; To reappoint Powell as Fed Chair and Brainard as Vice chair in effort to appease liberal democrats.
- US Supreme Court vacated the pandemic residential eviction moratorium.
Energy
- Hurricane watch has been issued because of tropical storm Ida which was currently on track to reach hurricane strength and travel through the gulf of Mexico to the Louisiana coast on Sunday evening.
Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum
Equities
Indices [Stoxx600 0.00% at 470.32, FTSE +0.02% at 7,126.25, DAX -0.06% at 15,784.70, CAC-40 -0.06% at 6,661.77, IBEX-35 -0.32% at 8,865.00, FTSE MIB +0.20% at 25,913.50, SMI +0.11% at 12,422.55, S&P 500 Futures +0.26%].
Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open modestly lower across the board but later recovered slightly to trade mixed; better performing sectors include technology and energy; sectors trending lower include consumer discretionary and financials; oil and gas subsector boosted on higher crude prices ahead of Tropical Storm Ida; focus on Jackson Hole Symposiom through the day; earnings expected during the US session include Big Lots and Hibbett.
Equities
- Consumer discretionary: TER Beke [TERB.BE] -2% (earnings).
- Healthcare: AlzeCure Pharma [ALZCUR.SE] +6% (trial results).
- Industrials: AF Gruppen [AFG.NO] +2% (earnings).
- Materials: Recticel [REC.BE] -2% (earnings).
Speakers
- China said to consider proposing rules in Q4 that bans certain foreign company listings if they have large amounts of sensitive consumer data. Rules would target companies seeking foreign listing via units incorporated outside the country. To set up Cross Ministry Committee that would grant approval to companies to list.
Currencies/Fixed income
- Focus on Jackson Hole where Powell could offer insights into when policy makers would start paring bond purchases. Dealers note that dovish tone from the Fed's chief could counter worries about economic damage from the Delta coronavirus variant.
Economic data
- (FI) Finland Aug Consumer Confidence: 4.0 v 4.4 prior; Business Confidence: 22 v 19 prior.
- (DE) Germany July Import Price Index M/M: 2.2% v 1.2%e; Y/Y: 15.0% v 13.8%e.
- (NO) Norway July Retail Sales (including fuel) M/M: -3.1% v -0.4%e.
- (FR) France Aug Consumer Confidence: 99 v 100e.
- (ES) Spain Jun Total Mortgage Lending Y/Y: 29.9% v 39.5% prior; House Mortgage Approvals Y/Y: 41.2% v 37.4% prior.
- (SE) Sweden Aug Consumer Confidence: 108.6 v 106.2 prior; Manufacturing Confidence: 129.2 v 128.6prior; Economic Tendency Survey: 121.1v 121.9 prior.
- (TR) Turkey Aug Economic Confidence: 100.8 v 100.1 prior.
- (HU) Hungary July Unemployment Rate: 3.9% v 4.0%e.
- (SE) Sweden Q2 GDP Q/Q: 0.9% v 0.9%e; Y/Y: 9.7% v 9.6%e.
- (SE) Sweden July Retail Sales M/M: -1.2% v +0.5%e; Y/Y: 5.4% v 8.5% prior.
- (SE) Sweden July Trade Balance (SEK): 7.1B v 9.5B prior.
- (CN) Weekly Shanghai copper inventories (SHFE): 82.4K v 85.6K tons prior.
- (AT) Austria Aug Manufacturing PMI: 61.8 v 63.9 prior (14th straight expansion).
- (IT) Italy Aug Consumer Confidence Index: # v 116.3e; Manufacturing Confidence: # v 115.0e; Economic Sentiment: # v 116.3 prior.
- (RU) Russia Narrow Money Supply w/e Aug20th (RUB): 14.34T v 14.33T prior.
- (TW) Taiwan July Monitoring Indicator: 38 v 40 prior.
Fixed income issuance
- (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold €6.5B vs. €6.5B indicated in 6-month Bills; Avg Yield: -0.519% v -0.524% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.28x v 1.29x prior.
- (IN) India sold total INR340.1B vs. INR310B indicated in 2026, 2034, 2035 and 2050 bonds.
Looking ahead
- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.
- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR1.2B in I/L 2025, 2038 and 2050 Bonds.
- 06:00 (IE) Ireland July Retail Sales Volume M/M: No est v 3.3% prior; Y/Y: No est v 10.6% prior.
- 06:00 (UK) DMO to sell £3.0B in 1-month, 3-month and 6-month bills (£0.5B, £1.0B and £1.5B respectively).
- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.
- 07:00 (MX) Mexico July Trade Balance: $0.0Be v $0.8B prior.
- 07:00 (IN) India announces upcoming bill issuance (held on Wed).
- 07:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserve w/e Aug 20th: No est v $619.4B prior.
- 08:00 (BR) Brazil July PPI Manufacturing M/M: No est v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: No est v 32.9% prior.
- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.
- 08:00 (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) announces upcoming bond issuance.
- 08:30 (US) July Advance Goods Trade Balance: -$90.9Be v -$91.2B prior.
- 08:30 (US) July Personal Income: 0.2%e v 0.1% prior; Personal Spending: 0.4%e v 1.0% prior; Real Personal Spending (PCE) : 0.0%e v 0.5% prior.
- 08:30 (US) July PCE Deflator M/M: 0.4%e v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: 4.1%e v 4.0% prior.
- 08:30 (US) July PCE Core Deflator M/M: 0.3%e v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: 3.6%e v 3.5% prior.
- 08:30 (US) July Preliminary Wholesale Inventories M/M: 1.0%e v 1.1% prior; Retail Inventories M/M: 0.3%e v 0.3% prior.
- 08:30 (CA) Canada July Industrial Product Price Index M/M: No est v 0.0% prior; Raw Materials Price Index M/M: No est v 3.9% prior.
- 08:30 (BR) Brazil July Total Outstanding Loans (BRL): 4.243Te v 4.214T prior; M/M: 0.8%e v 0.9% prior; Personal Loan Default Rate: No est v 4.0% prior.
- 08:30 (US) Fed’s Bostic.
- 09:00 (US) Fed’s Harker.
- 09:00 (US) Fed’s Mester.
- 09:30 (US) Fed’s Bullard.
- 10:00 (US) Aug Final University of Michigan Confidence: 70.8e v 70.2 prelim.
- 10:00 (US) Fed’s Annual Jackson Hole Policy Retreat.
- 11:00 (EU) Potential sovereign ratings after European close (Moody’s on France sovereign rating; S&P on Denmark sovereign rating; Fitch on Poland sovereign rating; Canadian rating agency DBRS on Portugal, Slovakia, Sweden sovereign ratings).
- 13:00 (US) Weekly Baker Hughes Rig Count.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.1750 as pre-Powell tensions rise
EUR/USD is holding higher ground above 1.1750, as the US dollar takes a breather ahead of key event risks. Investors shrug off horror pictures from Afghanistan and focus on Fed Chair Powell's hints of the bank's tapering moves. US Core PCE is also of interest.
GBP/USD clings to 1.37 ahead of Powell's critical speech
GBP/USD is trading around 1.37, down from the highs seen earlier this week as Brexit-related shortages and rises in UK covid cases weigh on sterling. Markets are eagerly awaiting Fed Chair Powell's critical Jackson Hole speech and hints of tapering.
Gold eyes $1808, $1819 bullish targets ahead of Powell
Well, the Fed speculation on monetary policy normalization has once again turned in favor of the hawks heading into Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole showdown. However, the Kabul airport bombing and pre-Powell anxiety are keeping safe-haven gold buoyed.
Cardano eyes a 35% ascent amid ERC-20 converter launch next week
Cardano is expecting the launch of its ERC-20 converter next week. The migration tool will enable Ethereum tokens to move to the Cardano blockchain. SingularityNET will have its native token as the first ERC-20 coin migrated to Cardano.
US July PCE Inflation Preview: Fed taper outlook depends on Powell rather than inflation data
Core PCE inflation is expected to rise to 3.6% on a yearly basis in July. Investors could ignore the inflation report ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium.