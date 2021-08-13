- Australia will publish next week RBA Minutes and critical employment-related data.
- The US Senate passed a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, limiting greenback’s gains.
- AUD/USD needs to break below 0.7288 to confirm a medium-term bearish continuation.
The AUD/USD pair closed a third consecutive week little changed, now trading at around 0.7370, consolidating July losses. For the last month, the pair has been confined to a tight range between the year low at 0.7288 and 0.7426, with attempts to break above the 0.7400 figure being quickly reverted.
Nothing to cheer in Australia
The aussie has been unable to attract investors despite soaring equities, as Wall Street keeps rallying to record highs. It seems that stocks’ traders are no longer concerned about whether or not the US Federal Reserve will maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy. And they have a good reason to do so. After months of back and forth, the US Senate has finally passed a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill to rebuild the US economy. Even further, Congressmen prepared a framework to approve a $3.5 trillion Democratic budget. Fresh flows into US markets are enough to prevent an AUD/USD collapse.
On the other hand, Australia has little to cheer for. The country’s economy stays beyond its major rivals due to the excessive confidence the government put in closing borders last year. When authorities finally realized the measure could not hold forever, it was too late to join the vaccines’ train. Regional lockdowns have been once again extended, and macroeconomic data has continued to reflect the poor performance of the economy. There’s hope, however, as the country plays catch up. Up to today, roughly 20% of the Australian population has been fully vaccinated.
Funds flooding Wall Street
Across the Pacific, the US reported the final readings of its July inflation, which temporarily cooled expectations of soon to come tightening. The Consumer Price Index was confirmed at 5.4% YoY, while the core reading was downwardly revised to 4.3% as expected. Also, the country reported the Producer Price Index for the same period, which unexpectedly surged to 7.8%. The dollar suffered a setback on Friday, as the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index plunged to an almost 10 years low of 70.2 in August, according to preliminary estimates. The Federal Reserve is now expected to begin winding down facilities in the last quarter of the year.
Australian data was extremely disappointing, as NAB’s Business Confidence plummeted to -8 in July from 11 in the previous month, while August Westpac Consumer Confidence printed at -4.4%, down from 1.5% in July. Finally, Consumer Inflation Expectations contracted to 3.3% in August, while New Home Sales plunged 20.5% MoM in July, according to HIA.
Week ahead
The macroeconomic calendar includes a few first-tier events next week. On Tuesday, the US will release July Retail Sales, the latter seen declining 0.2% MoM. On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve will publish the Minutes of its latest meeting. The Reserve Bank of Australia will release the Minutes of its latest meeting, while the country will publish the Q2 Wage Price Index and July employment figures. The economy is expected to have lost 45,000 job positions in the month.
AUD/USD technical outlook
The modest weekly recovery fell short of changing the long-term bearish stance for AUD/USD. In the weekly chart, the pair is developing below a bearish 20 SMA, while above directionless longer ones. Technical indicators remain near weekly lows within negative levels, with the Momentum heading south and the RSI stable around 39.
The daily chart shows that the pair is neutral-to-bearish. AUD/USD is currently hovering around a bearish 20 SMA, while the 100 SMA is crossing below the 200 SMA in the 0.7600 area. Technical indicators have recovered modestly, with the Momentum stuck around its midline and the RSI ranging around 46.
The immediate support level is 0.7288, the year low, with a break below it, opening the door for an extension toward the 0.7220 price zone. Once below the latter, the pair has room to extend its slide toward the 0.7100 figure. Bears will retain control as long as the pair trades below 0.7440, although an extension beyond the latter would favour a continuation toward 0.7500.
AUD/USD sentiment poll
According to the FXStreet Forecast Poll, the AUD/USD pair could correct higher in the upcoming weeks, as bulls led the three time-frame under study, although on average, the pair is seen below the 0.7500 level. Those betting for a decline increase to 36% in the quarterly perspective, although bulls represent 57%.
The Overview chart shows that the moving averages are losing bearish steam. In fact, the weekly and monthly ones have turned modestly higher from multi-month lows. The quarterly media is flat, as the spread of possible targets is quite ample, indicating uncertainty about the long-term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery after US Consumer Sentiment plunged
EUR/USD keeps advancing after the preliminary estimate of the August Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index came in at 70.2, unexpectedly contracting to its lowest in almost a decade. Dollar pressure across the FX board.
GBP/USD still battling to extend gains beyond 1.3800
The receding dollar’s demand helps GBP/USD to advance toward the 1.3820 region, although its bullish potential remains limited. The UK economy has shown solid signs of progress in Q2.
XAU/USD stays poised to extend recovery
Following Wednesday's decisive rebound, the XAU/USD pair fluctuated in a tight range before closing flat a little above $1,750 on Thursday.
Bitcoin bulls eye $50,000, but technicals threaten 10% retracement
Bitcoin price is struggling to slice through the $46,000 resistance barrier, suggesting a pullback. Adoption across different countries continues to make headway after the recent upswing.
Why is NIO down again? Delivery numbers disappoint on strong earnings
NIO stock has not reacted well to a reasonable set of numbers released on Wednesday after the market closed. NIO announced earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 of $-0.03 versus the expectations for a $-0.11 result.