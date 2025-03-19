- AUD/USD added to Tuesday’s pullback and revisited the 0.6320 zone.
- The US Dollar gathered fresh upside impulse ahead of the Fed meeting.
- Attention shifts to the Australian labour market report on Thursday.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) remained on the defensive for the second straight day on Wednesday, prompting AUD/USD to extend Tuesday’s rejection from the boundaries of the key 0.6400 hurdle and revisit the 0.6330-0.6320 band.
On the other hand, the US Dollar (USD) managed to regain some balance amid steady cautiousness ahead of the FOMC gathering, motivating the US Dollar Index (DXY) to set aside part of the recent three-day decline.
Trade tensions in focus
Unpredictable trade policies from Washington continue to keep markets on edge, as investors anticipate possible countermeasures from US trading partners. With the threat of an escalating trade war looming, risk-sensitive assets remain under pressure, undermining the upside potential in the Australian currency.
Australia, heavily reliant on commodity exports to China, remains particularly vulnerable to US tariffs on Chinese goods. Any slowdown in China—Australia’s largest trading partner—could impact heavily on the Aussie Dollar.
Central banks and the inflation puzzle
Fears that trade-induced inflation could prompt the Federal Reserve (Fed) to extend its tightening cycle are clashing with growing concerns over a US economic slowdown. Investors are anxiously awaiting the Fed’s policy announcement later on Wednesday, where interest rates are widely expected to remain unchanged.
Meanwhile, softer-than-anticipated US CPI figures for February have reinforced bets that the Fed might soon pivot to rate cuts if economic conditions deteriorate.
On the other side of the Pacific, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) lowered its benchmark rate by 25 basis points in February, bringing it to 4.10%.
Governor Michele Bullock reiterated that further moves will hinge on inflation data, while Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser warned against assuming a swift sequence of rate cuts. Still, speculation persists that the RBA could deliver up to 75 basis points of additional easing should trade tensions escalate.
Recent RBA meeting minutes revealed policymakers debated holding rates steady versus a slight cut. While they opted for a 25-basis-point reduction, they stressed this doesn’t guarantee a full easing cycle. Officials also highlighted that Australia’s peak interest rate remains relatively low by global standards, thanks in part to the resilience of the domestic labour market. On this, the publication of the Australian jobs report on Thursday will be at the centre of the debate.
AUD/USD technical outlook
A break above the 2025 peak at 0.6408, set on February 21, could pave the way toward the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.6522, with the November 2024 high at 0.6687 (November 7) as the next target.
On the downside, initial support lies at the March low of 0.6186 (March 4). A deeper pullback could aim for the 2025 trough at 0.6087, with the psychologically significant 0.6000 level looming below.
Momentum indicators present a mixed outlook. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has slipped to 53, suggesting waning bullish momentum, while the Average Directional Index (ADX) near 11 indicates a generally weak trend.
AUD/USD daily chart
Key Data Releases Ahead
All eyes will be on Australia’s labour market report, scheduled for March 20. A stronger or weaker reading carries the potential to sway the RBA’s next policy move and set the near-term tone for AUD/USD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD faces the next up barrier around 0.6400
AUD/USD extended its decline from Tuesday, slipping to two-day lows around 0.6320 on the back of the US Dollar’s rebound, all ahead of the release of the Australian jobs report.
EUR/USD: Further advances remain in the pipeline
EUR/USD came under pressure in response to the marked bounce in the US Dollar, reversing three daily gains in a row after the Federal Reserve left the door open to two rate cuts this year.
Gold remains supported by safe haven demand, Fed rate cuts
Prices of Gold rose further and surpassed the $3,050 mark per troy ounce, hitting an all-time high, after the Fed kept its interest rates unchanged at its meeting on Wednesday.
Bitcoin blunders or breakthrough? – Wave-C’s final leg unfolding
In our last update as of 7th Feb 2025, Bitcoin struggled to hold 100K, staying in the 94K–100K range for most of February 2025 as shown in the yellow box—except for a sharp breakdown in the final week.
Tariff wars are stories that usually end badly
In a 1933 article on national self-sufficiency1, British economist John Maynard Keynes advised “those who seek to disembarrass a country from its entanglements” to be “very slow and wary” and illustrated his point with the following image: “It should not be a matter of tearing up roots but of slowly training a plant to grow in a different direction”.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.