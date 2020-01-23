AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6839
- Australia will release January Commonwealth Bank Services PMI and the Manufacturing PMI.
- Australian employment data mixed, as jobs went up, but only part-time ones.
- AUD/USD still bearish and at risk of retesting the multi-year low set at 0.6671.
The Aussie enjoyed some demand early Thursday, rising against the greenback to 0.6878. The catalyst was a better-than-expected Australian employment report, as the country added 28.9K new jobs in December, almost doubling the expected 15K. The unemployment rate improved to 5.1%, while the participation rate remained steady at 66%. On a down note, full-time jobs were down by 0.3K in the month, while part-time jobs were up by 29.2K. Also, January Consumer Inflation Expectations in the country resulted at 4.7% in January, better than the 3.8% expected.
This Friday, Australia will release the preliminary January Commonwealth Bank Services PMI, seen at 49.5 from 49.8 previously, and the Manufacturing PMI expected at 49 from 49.2 in December. Those numbers should add pressure on the Aussie as they would revive chances of an upcoming rate cut from the RBA. The dominant risk-averse sentiment also weighed.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is bearish according to technical readings in the 4-hour chart, as the pair is developing below all of its moving averages, and with the 20 SMA heading firmly lower below the larger ones. Technical indicators have retreated from neutral levels, the Momentum heading south and the RSI stable at around 42, both favoring additional slides, particularly on a break below 0.6800, now the immediate support.
Support levels: 0.6800 0.6770 0.6730
Resistance levels: 0.6890 0.6920 0.6950
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
