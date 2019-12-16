AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6890
- Chinese encouraging data and a deal with the US keeping Aussie underpinned.
- AUD/USD needs to extend gains beyond 0.6930/40 to turn bullish.
The AUD/USD pair has recovered some ground at the beginning of the week but has been unable to recover the 0.6900 threshold, despite encouraging developments in the US-China trade front and prevalent risk-appetite. Australia released the December preliminary Commonwealth Bank Services PMI, which printed at 49.5, better than the 49.1 expected although below the previous one. The Manufacturing PMI, however, missed the market’s expectations as it contracted to 49.4. China released encouraging numbers, as, in November, Industrial Production rose by 6.2% while Retail Sales increased by 8%, both beating the market’s expectations.
Australia will release October Home Loans during the upcoming Asian session, foreseen up by 1.0% following a 1.4% advance in September. The RBA will release the Minutes of its latest meeting.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is neutral-to-bullish in the short-term, as, in the 4-hour chart, it held above the 0.6865 support level. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has spent the day struggling to hold above a bullish 20 SMA, which continues advancing above the larger ones. Technical indicators, however, have lost their directional strength, heading nowhere around their midlines. Chances of a bullish extension will increase on a clear advance beyond the 0.6930/40 price zone, where the pair has multiple relevant highs.
Support levels: 0.6865 0.6830 0.6800
Resistance levels: 0.6900 0.6935 0.6970
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears daily highs amid the prevalent good mood
The market is cautiously optimistic about trade war headlines, with action limited as investors wait for fresher clues. EU’s manufacturing activity stagnated, services output improved just modestly in December.
GBP/USD consolidating post-election gains
The GBP/USD pair remains confined to the 1.33/1.34 range, easing within range after disappointing preliminary December Markit PMI. Brexit optimism limits the downside.
The phantom of fear pierces crypto market foundations
Negative technical indicators are extremely volatile and are approaching a technical rebound. Ethereum has fundamentals in play versus Bitcoin which could be lethal. XRP is not immune to downfalls and adds to the dangerous game of critical supports.
XAU/USD bulls challenge the $1480/oz resistance
The theme of December remains a sideways consolidation. XAU/USD is challenging the 1480 resistance near the 50 SMA. However, the metal is trapped in a range between the 1455 and 1485 levels while remaining under the 50 and 100-day simple moving averages (DMAs).
USD/JPY: Holding on to higher ground but lacking momentum
Positive developments between the US and China keep the mood up. Japanese data mixed, industrial figures continue disappointing. USD/JPY needs to advance beyond 109.72, December monthly high.