EUR/USD Forecast: Euro consolidates gains following Monday rally

EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum on Monday and rose more than 0.8%, erasing the previous week's losses in the process. The pair struggles to build on the latest rally and trades in a tight range at around 1.1900 in the European morning on Tuesday.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.79% -0.59% -1.28% -0.79% -0.92% -0.48% -1.31% EUR 0.79% 0.21% -0.54% 0.00% -0.12% 0.32% -0.52% GBP 0.59% -0.21% -0.40% -0.20% -0.33% 0.11% -0.73% JPY 1.28% 0.54% 0.40% 0.53% 0.40% 0.86% -0.11% CAD 0.79% -0.00% 0.20% -0.53% -0.02% 0.33% -0.52% AUD 0.92% 0.12% 0.33% -0.40% 0.02% 0.44% -0.40% NZD 0.48% -0.32% -0.11% -0.86% -0.33% -0.44% -0.83% CHF 1.31% 0.52% 0.73% 0.11% 0.52% 0.40% 0.83% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) came under heavy selling pressure on Monday, fuelling EUR/USD's advance. In addition to growing risks of an intervention by the Bank of Japan after the election outcome, a Bloomberg report claiming that Chinese regulators have verbally advised financial institutions to curb holdings of US Treasuries, caused the USD to weaken against its peers to start the week.

Early Tuesday, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady, slightly below 4.2%, and the USD Index clings to small daily gains near 97.00, suggesting that the negative impact of Monday's news on the USD have started to ease.

In the second half of the day, the US Census Bureau will release the Retail Sales data for December, which is unlikely to trigger a market reaction. On Wednesday, January Nonfarm Payrolls data could ramp up the USD volatility and drive EUR/USD's action. Hence, investors could refrain from taking large positions ahead of the employment report.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis:

In the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD trades at 1.1909. The 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) has turned higher yet remains just below the falling 50-period SMA, pointing to a nascent recovery in the short-term trend. The 100- and 200-period SMAs slope upward, reinforcing a broader bullish backdrop. RSI at 67 (firm) has eased from overbought, keeping momentum positive albeit somewhat stretched. Measured from the 1.1590 low to the 1.2025 high, the 38.2% retracement at 1.1859 provides initial support, while the 50% retracement at 1.1808 guards the pullback.

The rising 100- and 200-period SMAs underpin the medium-term structure, while a bullish crossover of the 20-period SMA above the 50-period one would strengthen upside momentum. A push through the 23.6% retracement at 1.1922 could extend gains into the next leg higher toward 1.2000 (round level, static level), whereas a drop beneath the 50% retracement at 1.1808 would jeopardize the bullish bias and expose deeper retracements.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)