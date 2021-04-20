AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7721
- Australian Retail Sales are expected to have bounced in March.
- The RBA Minutes showed policymakers don’t expect to tighten at least until 2024.
- AUD/USD gains bearish traction as the day comes to an end, pressured by a dismal mood.
The AUD/USD pair ended Tuesday in the red around 0.7708, after reaching 0.7815 during Asian trading hours, its highest since mid-March. The Reserve Bank of Australia published the Minutes of its latest meeting, which showed that policymakers remain committed to the “highly supportive” monetary policy, reiterating that they don’t expect to reach employment and inflation targets until 2024 at the earliest.
The pair fell alongside equities but retained the 0.7700 threshold as gold prices ticked higher. This Wednesday, Australia will publish the March Westpac Leading Index, previously at 0.02% and the preliminary estimate of March Retail Sales, foreseen at 1% after falling by 0.8$ in February.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is trading near the mentioned daily low and could extend its slide in the upcoming sessions. The 4-hour chart shows that it has broken below a now directionless 20 SMA, while technical indicators head firmly lower within negative levels. The longer moving averages remain flat below the current level. A clear break below 0.7690 should signal a bearish continuation towards the 0.7600 price zone.
Support levels: 0.7690 0.7640 0.7605
Resistance levels: 0.7730 0.7770 0.7820
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips below 1.2050 amid dollar strength
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2050, losing some of its gains as the dollar shrugs off the fresh drop in yields and rises. European regulators said the benefits of J&J's vaccine outweigh the risks.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 despite upbeat UK job figures
GBP/USD is extending its falls after retreating from 1.40 as the dollar edges higher. Earlier, the UK reported a drop in the unemployment rate to 4.9%, better than expected. The Claimant Count Change also beat estimates with 10.1K.
XAU/USD tests key Fibo resistance at $1,775
XAU/USD rebounds after closing in the negative territory on Monday. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is edging lower on Tuesday. Additional gains are likely if gold manages to clear $1,775 resistance.
Ethereum price on cusp of massive breakout if key level holds
Ethereum price had a significant 23% correction in the past week but holds above a key support level on the 12-hour chart. The digital asset still has robust on-chain metrics supporting it and aims for a rebound.
S&P 500 (SPX) Update: Equity markets take a well deserved breather, crypto stocks slide
Equity markets took a much-needed break from setting record highs on Monday. Tesla suffered a steep 5% fall after reports of a crash with no one at the wheel. Have a Coke and a smile was up 1% as KO smashed earnings estimates.