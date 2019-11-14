AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6783
- Australian employment data hit the Aussie badly a day after wages’ growth disappointed.
- Risk aversion kept the Aussie under pressure during the American afternoon.
- AUD/USD set to extend its decline amid dismal data, US-China trade tensions.
The Australian dollar was among the worst performers this Thursday, falling against the greenback to 0.6769, its lowest in almost a month. The slump was triggered by dismal Australian employment figures, as the economy lost 19,000 positions, against expectations of 15K new jobs. The largest decline was in full-time employment, which declined by 10.3K. Additionally, the unemployment rate ticked higher as expected to 5.3%, despite the participation rate remained steady at 66.1%. The news came after reports showing stagnated wages’ growth. On a positive note, November Consumer Inflation Expectations rose to 4.0% from the previous 3.6%. The macroeconomic calendar in the country will remain light this Friday, as it will only include an RBA’s Debelle speech.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD is trading around 0.6780 ahead of the Asian opening, bearish according to intraday charts. In the 4-hour one, the pair has extended its slump below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA gaining downward momentum below the 100 SMA and heading to cross below the 200 SMA. Technical indicators remain in oversold territory, with the Momentum resuming its decline and the RSI at around 26, both anticipating a downward continuation on a break below 0.6770 a strong static support.
Support levels: 0.6770 0.6730 0.6700
Resistance levels: 0.6800 0.6835 0.6860
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dollar in trouble, EUR/USD recovers the 1.1000 level
The American currency came under selling pressure, although the EUR/USD pair is a laggard, barely above the 1.1000 figure. Trump´s impeachment process seems to be behind the latest slide.
USD/JPY slumps to fresh 10-day lows near 108.30 on falling US T-bond yields
The USD/JPY pair came under renewed bearish pressure during the American tracing hours and slumped to its lowest level in ten days at 108.25 as the dismal market mood allowed the JPY to continue to gather strength against its rivals as a safe haven.
USD/JPY slumps to fresh 10-day lows near 108.30 on falling US T-bond yields
The USD/JPY pair came under renewed bearish pressure during the American tracing hours and slumped to its lowest level in ten days at 108.25 as the dismal market mood allowed the JPY to continue to gather strength against its rivals as a safe haven.
US Dollar Index: DXY suck at monthly highs near 98.40 level
DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). This Thursday the Greenback is once again challenging the 98.40 level while trading just above the 50 DMA.
Gold recovering but not out of the woods
Gold is gaining steam for the third consecutive day. The yellow metal is challenging the 1475 resistance and the 50 SMA on the four-hour chart. This is a key level to break for a potential move higher towards the 1490/1500 resistance zone.