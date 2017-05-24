AUD/USD: back to bullish territory

The AUD/USD pair suffered a major setback during the past Asian session, with the Aussie undermined by Moody's decision to downgrade China's rating. The pair plunged to 0.7442, but managed to bounce back and trim all of its daily losses ahead of Wall Street's opening, supported by the positive tone in Asian and European equities. Despite the knee-jerk, the pair maintains the positive technical stance, as in the 4 hours chart, it quickly recovered above its 20 SMA, that now hovers near the 200 EMA, both a few pips below the current level, while technical indicators bounced from their mid-lines and hold within positive territory, lacking however directional momentum. The price needs to advance beyond 0.7515 to confirm further gains ahead, still aiming to retest the critical 0.7600 figure.

