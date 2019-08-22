AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6758
- Australian Services PMI fell into contraction territory, Manufacturing activity also eased.
- The poor performance of Wall Street weighed on the Aussie.
- AUD/USD settled lower in range, at risk of breaking below 0.7640 support.
The AUD/USD pair has lost some ground this Thursday, ending the day with losses in the 0.6760 price zone. The Aussie came under selling pressure earlier in the day, following the release of dismal local data. The Commonwealth Bank Services PMI contracted to 49.2 in August, according to preliminary estimates, missing the market’s expectation of 51.8. The Manufacturing Index came in at 51.3, better than the 51.0 forecast but below the previous 51.6 Finally, the Composite PMI came in at 49.5, well below the expected 51.5. The pair enjoyed a brief moment of relief when Wall Street opened, but the rally was short-lived as well as that of equities, which came under selling pressure after hawkish words from Fed’s officials. The Australian macroeconomic calendar will remain empty this Friday.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is trading at the lower end of its recent range, but still holding above 0.6740, a strong static support level. In the 4 hours chart, the risk is skewed to the downside despite the absence of directional momentum, as the pair is developing below all of its moving averages, while technical indicators head nowhere within negative levels. The pair could change course on a firm recovery beyond 0.6800, quite unlikely in the current macroeconomic scenario.
Support levels: 0.6740 0.6700 0.6675
Resistance levels: 0.6790 0.6820 0.6860
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
