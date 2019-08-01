AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6807
- Australian Retail Sales seen up by 0.3% in June.
- Trump surprise move on China triggered risk-aversion.
- AUD/USD fell for a tenth consecutive day, no signs of a bottom.
The Australian dollar pierced the 0.6800 level against its American rival, falling to 0.6794, declining for a tenth consecutive day as the escalation of the trade war overshadowed it all. Following Fed’s decision to proceed with a preventive 25bps rate cut, the US President indicated that he would apply a 10% tariff on $300bn of additional Chinese goods starting September 1. The movement seems to be meant to force Fed’s hand, as Chief Powell said that trade tensions were one of the reasons that pushed policymakers into their latest decision.
Earlier in the day, Australia released the AIG Performance of Manufacturing Index which came in at 51.3, better than the previous 49.3, while the Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI for July resulted at 51.6, better than the 51.4 forecasted. The country will release PPI data for Q2 and June Retail Sales during the upcoming Asian session, this last seen up by 0.3% MoM.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is battling around the 0.6800 figure, offering a bearish stance in the short-term, as, in the 4 hours chart, an early attempt to regain the upside was again rejected by sellers aligned around a bearish 20 SMA. Furthermore, technical indicators resumed their declines within negative levels, now heading firmly lower in oversold territory. Below 0.6790, the decline could continue toward the 0.6720/30 price zone.
Support levels: 0.6790 0.6760 0.6725
Resistance levels: 0.6820 0.6850 0.6885
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
