AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6872
- Trade tensions likely to keep the Aussie under pressure.
- Break below 0.6820 should imply a mid-term bearish continuation.
The Australian dollar fell Friday against the greenback to its lowest since January´s flash-crash, touching 0.6860 to settle a handful of pips above this last. Dollar's strength against its commodity-linked rival was exacerbated by dismal Chinese data released at the beginning of the day, as Industrial Production in the country rose in May by less-than-anticipated, up by 5.0% YoY. Retail Sales in the same period were up by 8.6%, better than the market's forecast of 8.1%, but fell short of supporting the Aussie. The poor performance of worldwide equities added pressure on the commodity-linked currency, alongside persistent trade tensions. There are no macroeconomic releases scheduled in Australia or China this Monday.
The AUD/USD pair is technically bearish according to the daily chart, as it accelerated its decline after breaking below the 20 DMA Thursday hile technical indicators entered negative territory, retaining their firm downward slopes and at their lowest for this June, supporting further declines ahead. In the shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, technical indicators settled at extreme oversold territory having barely bounced, while the 20 SMA offers a strong bearish slope well above the current level and above the larger ones, keeping the risk skewed to the downside. A break below 0.6820 a long-term static support level, should imply a mid-term bearish continuation.
Support levels: 0.6860 0.6820 0.6775
Resistance levels: 0.6900 0.6940 0.6980
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1250 as US retail sales beat expectations
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1250, extending its slide. US retail sales beat expectations with the control group rising by 0.5% in May on top of upward revisions. US-Sino trade tensions are in play.
GBP/USD falls towards 1.2600 after US retail sales
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2600, around the weekly lows. US retail sales beat expectations and trade tensions also boost the USD. The UK is bracing for Boris Johnson to become PM. US consumer confidence is next.
USD/JPY climbs to mid-108s as 10-year US T-bond yield erases losses
Today's upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the United States provided a boost to the greenback and allowed the USD/JPY pair to advance to a session top of 108.50.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Alone in the dark of outer space...heading to the Moon
It is almost usual practice of the Crypto market that technical extremes occur at the end of the working week – setting the stage for action over the weekend.
Gold surges through $1350 level, highest since April 2018
Gold caught some aggressive bids in the last hour and surged to the highest level since April 2018, around the $1358 region.