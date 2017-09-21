AUD/USD analysis: headed towards key support at 0.7870

The AUD/USD pair plunged to its lowest in three weeks, quoting as low as 0.7916, to end the day not far above, around 0.7930. The Australian currency was hit by comments from RBA's Lowe, who repeated that that rises in global rates do not have automatic implications for Australia, somehow hinting the current on-hold stance will prolong in time. Also, hurting the commodity-linked currency were gold prices, which continued retreating from YTD highs, below the 1,300.00 threshold. Short-term, the pair is poised to extend its slide, with the next relevant support being 0.7870, the low set on August 31st. In the 4 hours chart, the Momentum indicator heads sharply lower within negative territory, the RSI indicator consolidates around 36, whilst the 20 SMA gains bearish strength far above the current level, all of which favors a new leg lower towards the mentioned support on a break below Thursday's low.

