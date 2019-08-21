AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6776
- Equities’ rally was barely enough to keep AUD/USD afloat.
- Manufacturing and services out seen barely in expansionary territory.
- AUD/USD would resume its decline on a break below 0.6740.
The AUD/USD pair posted a modest intraday advance, reaching a weekly high of 0.6798 but ended the day little changed at around 0.6780. The Aussie found support in the better performance of worldwide equities and local data, as Australia’s six-month annualized growth rate, according to the Westpac– Melbourne Institute Leading Index, rose from –0.09% in June to +0.05% in July, above trend for the first time since November last year. The pair trimmed gains after the FOMC Meeting Minutes ended up favoring the dollar and weighing on Wall Street, which anyway closed the day with robust gains. This Thursday, Australia will release the preliminary readings of August Services PMI and Manufacturing PMI, as measured by the Commonwealth Bank. Both numbers are seen in expansion territory, although below the final July figure.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair’s failed attempt to regain the upside left the technical picture neutral ahead of the Asian opening. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators gave up all the ground they gained, now heading lower around their midlines. The price briefly surpassed a bearish 100 SMA, which holds a handful of pips above a horizontal 20 SMA. The pair has been seesawing around this last ever since the week started. Overall, the risk remains skewed to the downside, although to confirm a downward extension, the pair would need to break below 0.6740.
Support levels: 0.6740 0.6700 0.6675
Resistance levels: 0.6790 0.6820 0.6860
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dollar ticks higher as most Fed officials see cuts as a mid-cycle adjustment
The Minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting are out, giving the greenback a modest lift against most major rivals. Policymakers concerned about the efficacy of QE. EUR/USD trading below 1.1100.
GBP/USD holds below 1.2150 post-Fed, Merkel-Johnson meeting
GBP/USD is trading with a heavy tone after German Chancellor Angela Merkel gave UK PM Boris Jonson to come out with a solution to avert a no-deal Brexit in the next 30 days.
USD/JPY: fundamental background keeps favoring the yen
Equities bounced, but the USD/JPY pair ignored the recovery. US Treasury yields finished the day little changed after FOMC’s Minutes. USD/JPY continues consolidating between Fibonacci levels, upside limited by 106.65.
Why is the dollar not stronger and why is the euro not weaker?
We can easily make the argument that the US is not going into recession, despite the doomsayers. They are out in force, whether their credibility rests on getting one or two things right in the past, or cycle ideas, or what passes for logic.
Gold holds in bullish territory, unfazed by FOMC minutes
Gold prices are trapped between the recent 13th august highs and lows of the $1,530s and $1,479s, unfazed by the as expected Federal Open Market Committee minutes which did little to sway the market's opinion that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates again.