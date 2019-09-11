AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6861
- Australia’s Westpac Consumer Confidence Index fell by 1.7% in September.
- Rallying equities kept the Aussie afloat, bulls cautious.
- AUD/USD could lose its bullish bias on a break below 0.6830.
The AUD/USD pair is ending the American session unchanged at around 0.6860, after reaching a high of 0.6884, a level last seen in by the ends of July. The Aussie was unable to extend gains despite the positive hints coming from rising equities, as the Australian Westpac consumer confidence index fell 1.7% on a monthly basis in September, after gaining 3.6% in the previous month. The country will release September Consumer Expectations this Thursday, previously at 3.5%, and Investment Lending for Homes for July.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair keeps trading near the 50% retracement of its July/August decline at 0.6880. The 4 hours chart shows that the pair is struggling around a mild-bullish 20 SMA, which remains far above the larger moving averages. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart are flat, the Momentum around its 100 level and the RSI at 60, indicating limited selling interest at the time being. Renewed demand sending the pair above the mentioned daily high should favor a continued advance during the upcoming hours, while the risk will turn south on a break below 0.6830, a Fibonacci support.
Support levels: 0.6830 0.6800 0.6770
Resistance levels: 0.6885 0.6920 0.6950
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
