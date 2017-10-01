AUD/USD analysis: Aussie still backed by Chinese data and base metals
AUD/USD Current price: 0.7362
The Australian dollar extended its latest rally against the greenback, posting a fresh 4-week high of 0.7384 before closing the day marginally higher some 20 pips below such high. The Aussie found support in mixed Chinese inflation figures, as December's CPI eased to 2.1% from 2.3%, just above the 12-month average of 2.0%, although the core reading ticked higher. Producer prices, however, rose beyond expected, up by 5.5% against a media forecast of 4.5% and previous 3.3%. Base metals also underpinned the Australian currency, with iron ore prices up 5.5% this Tuesday to their best level in nearly a month, and copper prices adding roughly 3%. The AUD/USD pair retreated after reaching a major resistance, the 61.8% retracement of the latest daily slide, with the following pullback meeting buying interest around the 50% retracement of the same decline, indicating that buying interest remains strong. In the 4 hours chart, the price held above a bullish 20 SMA, although the moving average has lost upward strength. The same happened with technical indicators that turned flat within positive territory, indicating the need of fresher highs to confirm a steeper advance beyond the 0.7400 level.
Support: levels: 0.7340 0.7300 0.7270
Resistance levels: 0.7390 0.7420 0.7450
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.