Introduction
VolatilityMarkets Trend Following Trade.
According to AQR the quantitative hedge fund and Yale University, over the past 100 years markets moved in trends. Trends are successive upwards and downwards movements in price that occur at a greater frequency than would be predicted by randomness alone. The following trade idea is a trend following trade idea which takes the assumption that the market will continue moving in the way it has over the previous sessions. Trend Trading, however is different than scalping due to the time horizon of the trade as trend following trades will take a week while scalping is done on a daily or intraday basis.
Market summary
Price
AUDCHF last price was $ 0.605247.
Trend analysis
In the short term AUDCHF has been accelerating lower. In the long term AUDCHF has been accelerating lower.
Value analysis
Over the past 20 days, the AUDCHF price increased 4 days and decreased 16 days.
For every up day, there were 4.0 down days.
The average return on days where the price increased is 0.7387%.
The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.3723%.
Performance
Over the past 20 Days, the price has decreased by -3.0% percent.
Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been -0.15% percent.
Trade idea
Taking into account the long term trend accelerating lower, we propose a short trade idea with time horizon..
Trend trade idea
Sell $ 385,081 AUD, or 3.85 lots of AUDCHF, take profit at $ 0.6037 level with 25.0% odds for a $ 997 AUD gain, stop out at $ 0.6107 with 49.97% odds for a $ 1,000 AUD loss through a one Week time horizon.
Intraday predictions
AUDCHF last price was $ 0.605247. The short term trend accelerating lower is stronger than the long term trend accelerating lower. This trade goes short when the last change was lower and accelerating.
AUD/CHF trend analysis
AUDCHF last price was $ 0.605247. The short term trend accelerating lower is stronger than the long term trend accelerating lower. This trade goes short when the last change was lower and accelerating.
AUD/CHF value analysis
Over the past 20 days, the AUDCHF price increased 4 days and decreased 16 days. For every up day, there were 4.0 down days. The average return on days where the price increased is 0.7387% The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.3723% Over the past 20 Days, the price has decreased by -3.0% percent. Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been -0.15% percent.
AUD/CHF worst/best case scenario analysis
Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for AUDCHF, is $ 0.589339, and the best case scenario overnight is $ 0.621155. levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade. We are 50% confident that $ 0.6107 could trade and that $ 0.6037 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.
Expected range
Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for AUDCHF, is $ 0.589339, and the best case scenario overnight is $ 0.621155. levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade.
We are 50% confident that $ 0.6107 could trade and that $ 0.6037 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.
Probability Vs Payout Chart:
This graph contrasts the percentage payout of holding a position vs the probability that the payout occurs. The red and green columns represent the probability of stopping out and taking profit and their associated payouts.
Key Takeaways:
-
Price today $ 0.605247.
-
Over the past 20 days, the AUDCHF price increased 4 days and decreased 16 Days.
-
For every up day, there were 4.0 down days.
-
The average return on days where the price increased is 0.7387%.
-
The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.3723%.
-
Over the past 20 Days, the price has decreased by -3.0% percent.
-
Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been -0.15% percent.
-
Over the past 20 days, The price has on average been accelerating: 1.7616 pips per day lower.
-
Over the last session, the price decreased by -36.88 pips.
-
Over the last session, the price decreased by -0.6093 %.
-
Over the last session, the price accelerated by 3.1 pips.
Volatility Markets provides trend following trade ideas for momentum traders. The Volatility Markets Newswire measures the direction and acceleration of a security and then structures a trade idea to capitalize on the trend. While trends have been shown to exist in markets over the past 100 years, they are no guarantee of future asset prices. You should take these ideas lightly and at your own risk.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in daily range near 1.0900 after US data
EUR/USD is having a difficult time finding direction and continuing to move in a tight channel at around 1.0900 on Thursday. Although the weekly Initial Jobless Claims in the US came in above the market expectation, the US Dollar manages to hold its ground.
GBP/USD struggles to gather recovery momentum, trade below 1.2500
After having advanced toward 1.2500 earlier in the day, GBP/USD has lost its traction and retreated to the 1.2450 area on Thursday. The US Dollar Index holds near 102.00 following Wednesday's rebound, not allowing the pair to gather bullish momentum.
Gold retreats below $2,020 in choppy session
Gold price has reversed its direction and declined toward $2,010 after having recovered to the $2,020 area earlier in the day. The modest rebound seen in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield seems to be making it hard for XAU/USD regain its traction.
Crypto markets slide lower in search of reaccumulation zones
Bitcoin price shows exhaustion just below a crucial psychological level. Additionally, the development of a bearish signal adds downward pressure to BTC, Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins.
AMC Entertainment Stock News: Court dismisses APE conversion
AMC stock spiked afterhours on Wednesday after news broke that the court considering CEO Adam Aron's strategy of converting APE Preferred Equity units in AMC common stock ruled against lifting its status quo order.