ASX200 CBA ANZ BHP FMG IRON ORE COPPER AUDUSD Technical Analysis Elliott Wave
Overview: Bullish cycle in play target 7000 - 7200 which is the old high
Iron Ore, copper and AUDUSD are set to move higher creating long trades.
ASX 200 Technical Analysis:Resistance at 7000
Trading Levels: Market Support is the MinorLevel 6800 with Resistance at 7000
ASX200 Elliott Wave: Wave v of (iii) of v)
ASX200 Trading Strategy: Risk On
Peter Mathers - TradingLounge
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1900, a 100 pips run in the cards
EUR/USD managed to post a modest intraday advance on a dull Monday, retaining its positive stance.
GBP/USD trades around 1.3750 amid UK reopening
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3750, benefiting from dollar weakness and as the UK is reopening. Non-essential shops and other businesses are back Britain's vaccination campaign proves successful in keeping covid cases down.
Gold: Bears ready to pounce following key break of support
XAU/USD bears are lurking at a critical level of resistance. Gold is correcting from a significant area of support as pressures mount in general and the focus can be on an optimal shorting point as price meets a significant area of confluence.
Binance Coin price rally gaining energy, could be set for a blow-off move
Binance Coin price increase in 2021 reflects the rise of BNB from a simple utility token to something much more complex and useful for traders. The token’s momentum is slightly extended on an absolute basis, but relative to the February highs, there is still more upside potential.
Biggest inflation threat in 40 years looms over markets
William Watts with MarketWatch sees the “biggest Inflation scare in 40 years” on its way. He expects massive amounts of stimulus coupled with a boom associated with easing COVID restrictions to generate a surge in prices like the nation hasn’t seen since the late 1970s to early 1980s.