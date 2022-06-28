USDINR 78.52 ▲ 0.23%.
EUR/USD 1.0584 ▲ 0.01%.
GBP/USD 1.2277 ▲ 0.11%.
India 10-Year Bond Yield 7.442 ▲ 0.47%.
US 10-Year Bond Yield 3.179 ▼ 0.47%.
ADXY 102.76 ▲0.01%.
Brent Oil 116.30 ▲ 1.08%.
Gold 1,827.60 ▲ 0.15%.
NIFTY 50 15,741.20 ▼ 0.57%.
Global developments
US May Durable goods data beat expectations coming in at 0.7% MoM against expectations of a 0.1% increase.
The G7 has agreed to extend support to Ukraine till the very end. It also called a missile attack on a shopping mall in Ukraine a war crime.
Price action across assets
US yields have risen about 6bps across the curve. The Dollar is broadly stable. Price action in major currency pairs has been range-bound. The rally in US equities took a breather yesterday with S&P500 ending 0.3% lower. Crude prices have risen on fears of Western countries imposing further restrictions on Russian energy exports to choke off Russia's funding for the war. Brent has risen to USD 116 per barrel. Gold is hovering around the USD 1825 per ounce mark.
China's May industrial profits slump again despite easing COVID curbs.
Domestic developments
Two day GST council meeting starts today. States compensation, and rate rationalization to be in focus.
In an encouraging sign that consumption is picking up, credit card spending hit a fresh high in May at Rs1.14 lakh crs, up 8% MoM.
USD/INR
The rupee had opened stronger yesterday at around 78.24 but weakened through the session to end at 78.35. Today is the June exchange-traded currency derivative expiry. We are likely to see Dollar demand at RBI fix today. The open interest in the June contract is around USD 5bn.
3m ATMF vols ended lower at 5.10% while 1y forward yield dropped 10bps to end at 3.06%.
Bonds and rates
The yield on the benchmark 10y bond ended 2bps lower at 7.41%. OIS was down 2-4bps across the curve. 5y OIS ended at 6.95%. We may see a bit of selling pressure on bonds today on higher US treasury yields and higher crude prices.
Equities
Domestic equities started off the week well with the Nifty gaining 0.85% to end at 15832. Energy and IT stocks which had underperformed over the last few sessions led the gains in Nifty.
Strategy
Exporters are advised to hold for cover with a stop loss of 77.90. Importers are suggested to cover through a combination of options and forwards. The 3M range for USDINR is 77.20-79.20 and the 6M range is 76.75–80.00.
UK's Northern Ireland trade law clears first parliamentary hurdle.
FX outlook of the day
USD/INR (Spot: 78.52)
The USDINR pair started the day with a gap-up opening of 78.52 levels. The Indian Rupee has been on a decline due to continuous foreign fund outflows and a risk-averse environment. The Dollar is broadly trading stable in the global market while the Price action in major currency pairs has been range-bound. The surge in the Brent price is expected to keep the domestic currency under pressure. The domestic bond market too is expected to see a correction from its earlier gains due to elevated crude prices. Today is the June exchange-traded currency derivative expiry due to which the pair is expected to remain volatile with upward bias movement. The focus will be on the US CB Consumer Confidence data due later today.
EUR/USD (Spot: 1.0581)
The pair managed to extend Friday’s recovery moves amid cautious optimism in the markets, considering mixed US data and optimism ahead of this week’s key European Central Bank (ECB) Forum. However, challenges to risk appetite emanated from the headlines surrounding Russia and China, which later on joined upbeat US economic data, exerted fresh downside pressure on the EURUSD. Russia's failure to make its coupon payment resulted in a default. US Durable Goods Orders rose to 0.7% in May, versus 0.1% expected. Further, the US Pending Home Sales also surprised the markets with 0.7% MoM figures for May versus -3.7% expected. For the day, ECB President Lagarde's speech and US consumer confidence data will be watched out. The pair is expected to trade in the range of 1.0530 to 1.0630.
GBP/USD (Spot: 1.2276)
GBP managed to gain above 1.23 at the start of the European session but couldn't hold onto the gains and retreated back to 1.2270 levels. UK parliament members will vote on legislation that would allow ministers to rewrite parts of the post-Brexit deal and remove checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK. When legislation was proposed, the European Union voiced its opposition and said that it would violate international law. Brexit-related headlines and mixed market sentiment could weigh on cable. The pair is expected to trade in the range of 1.2220 to 1.2330.
USD/JPY (Spot: 135.32)
The pair is oscillating around 135 level amid the unavailability of any potential trigger that could fetch a significant move on either side. Upbeat US economic data and rising bond yields have supported the greenback. Investors will keep an eye over the release of the US Consumer Confidence data, which will dictate the confidence of the consumers in the economic activities. A higher print determines strong demand from the households, which will further support the greenback. On the Tokyo front, Wednesday’s Retail Trade data will keep being important. A preliminary estimate for the yearly Retail Trade is 3.3%, higher than the former print of 2.9%. While the monthly Retail Trade may drop to -0.1% vs. 0.8% recorded earlier. The pair is expected to trade in the range of 134.80 to 135.60.
Russia in historic default as Ukraine sanctions cut off payments.
Economic calendar
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
