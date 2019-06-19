USD/JPY Current Price: 108.41
- USD/JPY extends its consolidative phase ahead of the central bank's critical decision.
- Japanese adjusted trade deficit widened in May amid falling exports.
Majors are in consolidative mode this Wednesday, as, despite multiple political headlines that should have rocked the boat, investors are sidelined ahead of the US Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement. The USD/JPY pair trades around the 108.40 price zone, where it left on Tuesday after hitting a daily low of 108.05. Equities were sharply up in Asia following the lead of Wall Street, with US major indexes close to record highs. Stocks were underpinned by mounting speculation the ECB could cut rates and by comments from President Trump, who announced trade talks with China will soon resume. European markets, however, opened with a more cautious stance, hovering around their opening levels ahead of Fed's decision. Meanwhile, US Treasury yields ticked modestly higher, recovering to near their weekly opening levels.
In the data front, Japan released its May Merchandise Trade Balance, which resulted slightly better than expected by printing a deficit of ¥-967.1B. The Adjusted Merchandise Trade Balance, however, came in at ¥-609.1B vs. the expected ¥-2.2B. Both Imports and Exports decreased when compared to the previous month, by 1.5% and 7.8% respectively. The market is now waiting for the Fed's announcement that will take place mid-US afternoon. Speculative interest has been pricing in a rate cut in the US for this year and expects Powell & Co. to start paving the way toward a cut today. The wording of the statement and the dot-plot will hold the key.
From a technical point of view, the pair offers a short-term bearish-to-neutral stance, given that, in the 4 hours chart, it is trading below all of its moving averages, with the larger ones maintaining their bearish slopes above a directionless 20 SMA. Technical indicators in the mentioned time frame lack directional strength, currently consolidating below their midlines.
Support levels: 108.10 107.80 107.55
Resistance levels: 108.60 108.90 109.20
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.1200 as markets price an ECB cut, ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is consolidating its losses after ECB's Draghi said that more stimulus may be needed soon. He speaks again today but the focus shifts to the Fed decision which is also expected to hint about an upcoming cut.
GBP/USD holds onto gains after inflation meets expectations
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2600 after UK inflation has met expectations. Opposition leader Corbyn will reportedly support a second referendum today. Boris Johnson increased his lead in the race to become PM.
USD/JPY: waiting for Fed's announcement
USD/JPY extends its consolidative phase ahead of the central bank's critical decision. Japanese adjusted trade deficit widened in May amid falling exports.
FOMC Preview: to be or not to be 'patient'
That concerns about a global economic slowdown had made policymakers worldwide take a dovish shift is no news. Neither is that the financial market has already priced in at least one rate cut in the US for this year.
Gold flirting with session lows, just above $1340 level
Gold prices edged lower through the early European session on Wednesday and extended the previous session's intraday pullback from levels beyond the $1350 region.